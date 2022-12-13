Eco-Friendly Big Eyes Coin Can Push Sandbox And Huobi Token Out Of The Crypto Landscape

Now more than ever, people are concerned about protecting the human environment. The increase in industrial activity that occurs hurts the global ecosystem. Because of this, one should always strive to lessen the environmental impact.
Two cryptocurrencies, The Sandbox (SAND) and Huobi Token (HT) have failed to make the necessary shift toward environmental preservation since they do not contribute in any tangible way to protecting the planet. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an innovative cryptocurrency that combines Defi and environmental protection to create an eco-friendly environment.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Is Introducing An Environmental-Friendly Decentralized Finance (DeFi) System
The Big Eyes community aims to protect the ecosystem by advocating for more sanitary seas. Introducing the Big Eyes (BIG) coin would be a tremendous improvement and a tremendous step toward a green Earth.
Big Eyes is a team that is prepared to make a noticeable impact, as evidenced by the cute cat emblem on their project's native coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). All efforts are made to ensure the survival of the planet's ecosystems.
Big Eyes is planning extensive advertising for more than just the mascot. The Big Eyes devoted and enthusiastic Non-Fungible Token (NFT) user base will also help to spread the word about the company's events and promotions. In addition, the community would be rewarded with various freebies to encourage continued participation. Big Eyes plan to purchase the top ten NFT collections and market the Huge merchandise as traditional advertising.
According to the Big Eyes community-based tokenomics, 70% of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would be allocated to public sale, 20% to exchanges, 5% to marketing, and the remaining 5% to charity. Taxation rules would be flexible enough to accommodate Auto burn features and the acquisition of liquidity profits.
The Sandbox (SAND): The Evolution Of DeFi Gaming
The Sandbox is a program built on Ethereum that manages a decentralized online game. This Metaverse improvement is driven by its native token, The Sandbox (SAND). Released in early 2012, it was created by Pixowl and Onimatrix, a video game development company.
The SAND token can be spent on in-game items, virtual goods, and character customizations. The SAND token can be acquired by users in-game as well. The Sandbox environment provides a stage for developers to exhibit their work. These schematics are Asset Tokens that may be traded for SAND.
Users on The Sandbox platform have the opportunity to earn money from the sale of any items they purchase on the platform. With The Sandbox (SAND) tokens, players have a voice in every major decision that will affect the game's future, as it is a governance token. Only three billion SAND tokens will ever be produced.
Huobi Token (HT) Is Promoting Crypto Ease and Convenience
The Huobi Exchange is powered by its native cryptocurrency called Huobi Token (HT). The original purpose of the Huobi Token (HT) was to incentivize users by reducing the costs associated with making payments. Because of the Huobi Token (HT), the Huobi trading platform is now recognized on a global scale. The number of DeFi users has risen thanks largely to the Huobi Token (HT), which has been in existence since 2018.
The Huobi Group's Leon Li and John Du started the company in 2012. The platform has simplified and streamlined the exchange process, and users can immediately reap the benefits of the token's use. Huobi Token (HT) holders will have a voice in shaping the future of the Huobi Exchange. Each time a new cryptocurrency or token is added to the Huobi marketplace, HT token holders are rewarded with more HT tokens.
