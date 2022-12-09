Eddie by Giddy Review 2023: Is This ED Device Worth the Money? My Experience on Eddie by Giddy For Erectile Dysfunction

Eddie by Giddy is an ED ring meant to facilitate erection maintenance. ED rings can be useful on their own or complement ED medication.
Working
According to the manufacturer, the device is created with comfort and enjoyment in mind. It works to improve an erection, unlike standard circular devices, which, according to the manufacturer, can actually operate against it.
Unlike other round ED rings, Eddie by Giddy is horseshoe-shaped and U-shaped. The form is intended to prevent urethral constriction.
It goes around the penis' base, just like a cock ring, but only one side of the device is open. A tension band is wrapped around the ring's open end to provide pressure to the penis.
It is meant to prevent urethral obstruction. According to the business, this results in a more spontaneous and pleasurable ejaculation than traditional cock rings. It also contains augmentation ridges for the enjoyment of one's companion.
People do not require a prescription to purchase this product.
Who is Eddie by Giddy for?
This ED ring is for anyone seeking a non-pharmaceutical method to sustain an erection without the need of drugs. However, it can be used as a complement to ED medicine if prescribed by a physician.
Thanks to its U-shape, this gadget is for individuals who desire an ED ring that is easy to put on or take off.
It is constructed of silicone, making it an alternative for those who want a more pleasant material than ED rings made of metal. Due to the fact that learning how to use and size your Eddie by Giddy gadget may need some trial and error, it is best suited for individuals who are patient as they figure out how to use it correctly and discover the size that fits them the best.
Why try Eddie by Giddy?
Prescription drugs do not help every incidence of ED. In addition, they do not interact well with some drugs and are contraindicated for those with a history of cardiac issues. In addition, they can induce adverse effects such as headaches, flushing, and changes in eyesight.
In this context, medical gadgets come into play. Although vacuum pumps and surgically implanted penile prosthesis are typical solutions, they may not be optimal for everyone.
ED rings, like Eddie by Giddy, are generally less scary therapy choices. You may also use them with medicine; this may be a useful alternative if you are unable to get an arousal with the ring or medication alone.
Method of Use
Before placing a purchase, people should determine the size of their device depending on the thickness of the penis and the frequency with which they have erectile dysfunction (ED).
Using their "Locate My Size" survey to complete a few brief questions will help users find the correct size. Buyers do not want an overly tight or too loose product because that will render it ineffective.
Eddie by Giddy will arrive with three components:
- the basic U-shaped gadget
- a blue colored tension band for loose constriction
- an orange colored tension band for tight constriction.
Individuals will only use one tension band at a time, and they should experiment with each band separately to determine which works best.
The gadget will be put around the penis shaft with the entrance facing downwards. Eddie by Giddy may be worn whether the wearer is flaccid or erect.
It should be noted that the device will be positioned in front of the testicles and at the base of the penis; this is a critical detail to keep in mind. The device should not restrict the movement of the testicles or scrotum in any manner.
Extend the tension band over the two ends of the gadget so that it fits snugly and comfortably around the penis. It should fit snugly but not cause discomfort or be so loose that it slides about freely.
Alternatively, the tension band can first be put on and then Eddie by giddy can be inserted. It should then be slid down the shaft of the penis till it reaches its base.
To minimize unwanted friction or tugging, the manufacturer suggests applying a safe and good-quality lubricant if desired to apply Eddie by Giddy in this manner.
Price
Eddie by Giddy is accessible as a one-pack for $188 and a two-pack for $298 on both the company's website and Amazon. It is not protected by insurance and is substantially more expensive than the average ED ring, which costs around $20.
The same pricing applies to all sizes.
Sizing
Size is determined by penile circumference and the recurrence of ED symptoms.
On the company's website, buyers have to complete three brief questions to determine their ideal size. Then, they will be able to determine if they are a size A, B, C, or D.
When applied to the base of the penis, the gadget should fit snugly but should not be painful. According to the firm, a tighter fit is preferable to one that is excessively loose. If buyers are unsure about their size, it is better to size down.
If they pick the incorrect size, the firm will supply the correct size at no extra cost.
Pros
Negligible to no adverse effects.
If Eddie by Giddy is used as advised, users are unlikely to encounter any of the potential adverse effects associated with ED drugs.
Comfortable design and experience.
The material and form are ergonomically developed. Eddie by Giddy will not obstruct the urethra, unlike other ED rings.
Partner enjoyment. The design includes ridges to improve the sensation for the user's companion.
Multiple sizes available.
The organization assists with resizing, just in case the first selection is the incorrect size.
Size matters. The functioning mostly depends on finding the correct size, however, the company's website provides assistance with resizing.
Cons
A steep learning curve
Some reviews say that the item pinches them as they learn how to use it.
Can get expensive. Since the device extends out with use, users will need to change it every few months. Costs can accumulate, and insurance does not cover the ring.
Needs to be put on with both hands. Eddie by Giddy may need more skill than a conventional constriction ring, which requires only a simple loop around the penis and a slight tug to tighten. Users must hold the ring in place while attaching the bottom band.
FAQs
Can Eddie by Giddy be used with other ED treatments?
Eddie by Giddy is compatible with ED drugs, vacuum pumps, and other ED therapies if prescribed by a doctor.
How should Eddie by Giddy be put on?
Place the ring on your penis, with the aperture facing down and in front of the testicles.
Attach the tension bands to the ring's ends. The blue band corresponds to reduced pressure, whereas the orange band corresponds to maximum constriction.
If you have less hand strength, you may alternatively loop the tension band all around the product before placing it on the penis, then gently draw it apart to widen the aperture before moving it down the body of your penis. Lubrication can also aid in this process.
How long can Eddie by Giddy be worn?
Wear the gadget for no more than 30 minutes at a time, and wait at least an hour between usage.
What is the method of cleaning Eddie by Giddy?
Individuals may clean their ED ring with warm water and antibacterial soap. To minimize irritation or allergic responses, bleach, chlorine, and other possibly harsh chemicals should be avoided.
You may either let your gadget dry naturally or dry it using a cloth or paper towel.
Is the product comfortable to use?
This device constricts the veins but not the urethra or the arteries, making it more pleasant than metal constricting rings.
According to reviews, size is crucial for overall comfort.
Does it result in an erection?
No, wearing it alone will not result in an erection. Instead, it functions to maintain and sustain your erection after you are sexually aroused. The gadget maintains an erection by permitting an unlimited flow of blood into the penis and restricting blood flow out of the penis.
Try applying the device prior to sexual stimulation to determine whether it works to sustain your erection during arousal, given that it may be done while you are inactive. If you are unable to get an erection while using the device, you should consult your doctor to determine why there is not greater blood flow to the penis.
Takeaway
ED is a widespread, chronic condition that makes it challenging or impossible for individuals to attain or hold an erection throughout their sexual performance.
There are several treatment options, including drugs, pumps, and rings. Eddie by Giddy is a silicon, U-shaped ED ring that, since it does not squeeze the urethra, may be more pleasant to use than other constriction bands.
According to a number of testimonials, the product is functional if the proper size is selected. Users will need to change it once every few months since it will eventually stretch out.
Disclaimer:
