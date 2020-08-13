Edumilestones launches Career Counselling Near Me Interface across 80+ locations

Edumilestones, the most renowned online career counselling company, has launched Career Counselling Near Me interface across 80+ locations in India.
In India, students and professionals mostly prefer one on one career counselling with personalized attention.
This is a unique and first of its kind platform where students and professionals can directly connect with best career counsellors near their location and solve all their career-related queries.
Since the time of launch, thousands of students and professionals have utilized this platform to gain career clarity. The response is enormous as this platform is considered to be ‘one of a kind.’ The continuous and concentrated efforts of edumilestones have created a long term impact on the careers of students and professionals.
Now career counselling services will be available to tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well.
“Edumilestones is on a mission of providing personalized career counselling services to those who need it most on the ground, at most affordable prices. With this launch, we aim to create the largest ecosystem of career counselling. More than 1800+ trained career counsellors will be part of this ecosystem. Initially, more than 5 Lac students will benefit across 80+ locations. Having the opportunity to develop a product that caters to millions of individuals was a passion project for me. Understanding what is essential and what our customers want is what makes this platform unique. This interface is not only meant for students but also for professionals who are confused about their career lives. Making an interface where both students and professionals can benefit, gives us a feeling of immense gratitude to serve millions of individuals.” says Ankit Agrawal, Co-Founder, edumilestones.
Undoubtedly, edumilestones has excelled and made a mark for itself in the Career Counselling industry by leveraging technology to its best advantage.
After launching this interface, individuals from all over India are taking advantage of the resources available to them.
Your nearest career counsellor is just a search away!
Career Counselling Near Me interface is uniquely designed in conformity to the aspirations and demands of today’s generation in mind. As individuals’ increasingly seek a happy and balanced career life, this interface makes sure everyone can benefit from it.
A professional career counsellor can bridge the gap and help students to take informed career decisions. It is essential that career counselling should be done by a professionally trained and experienced career counsellors. In edumilestones interface, all the empanelled career counsellors are professionally trained and experienced Certified Career Analyst, and have got career counsellor certification from edumilestones.
“In the past few years, we saw that many students are confused and clueless about their career lives. We wanted to build an interface which helps them solve all their career-related concerns. We are here to cater to all such students and professionals. This platform will do away with all ambiguity and help you find the right direction. Our next goal is to expand this interface across 250+ locations in India in a year.” says Vipin Prasanth, CEO at Edumilestones.
Building a platform which provides premium quality service and caters to the individuals’ career is astounding.