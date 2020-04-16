Embarking father’s footsteps: Anterleen Singh Vohra

Anterleen Singh, 23-years-old, is currently the CEO of Fateh TV and is using all his knowledge and competence to upgrade the experience of television entertainment. At a very early age, he started managing all his family business and is now grabbing eyeballs for the work he is doing through Fateh TV. Mr. Anterleen Singh Vohra was just 17 years old when he started working with his father, Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra (MD, Fateh TV) in his TV entertainment business. During these years, he kept applying all his latest knowledge and understanding as an intern to the business. In the view of expanding his father's business and to broaden his knowledge, he went for higher studies in London. He is now able to handle the diversified family business and deal with the requirements of sectors like Cable Network, Hotel industry, and Television industry.
He informs, on 13th April 2020, Fateh TV marks a significant milestone in the journey of Religious entertainment channel in India as they complete 7 years of Telecasting 24x7 Gurbani worldwide. Until the entry of Fateh TV, there were no 24x7 Sikhism based channels in India and Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra brought a revolution in the industry by launching the first 24x7 Sikhi channel for Gurbani followers all over the world. Within a short span of time, Fateh TV got popularity because of its diverse genres of programs and gained a colossal response from the audience, especially the Sikh Sangat. Fateh TV is ranked among the top list of Gurbani channels around the Globe. Anterleen Singh informs, “The 24x7 Gurbani Telecasting channel has expanded extensively over the past 7 years. The countries in which Fateh TV has gained recognition include, USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and etc.
Under the Mentorship and leadership of Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra, his son Anterleen Singh Vohra (CEO) is working on expanding the channel globally and introducing young-centric concepts. Since he strongly believes in quality over quantity of content, he was instrumental in launching young-centric concepts like Raag Rattan (Music competition), Gatka Competition, Gursikh Stars to the channel. These shows not only targeted the young audience but also helped to inculcate the Sikh based values and sense of pride for Sikhism in them. The kind of work this young man is doing in the world of television entertainment is sure to set Fateh TV on the right path for the future. He envisions to launch two new channels dedicated to the Punjabi community in the future.