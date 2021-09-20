Emcee Angela Rebello reveals the most cherishing moment of hosting weddings

Indian weddings are all about cheerful music, power-packed performances, delectable delicacies and endless entertainment. Be it a low-key wedding or the Big Fat Indian wedding, such events are always incomplete without wedding entertainers. In simple words, emcees are essential who can enlighten the mood at the wedding functions, and also ensure that the guests have a gala time at the event. Acing the wedding functions with loads of entertainment, India’s well-known emcee Angela Rebello has enthralled the audience with her hosting skills and charisma.
The Mumbai-based personality has been dazzling as an intellectual, humorous, witty and adorable emcee across an array of events. Known for her spontaneity, grace and extraordinary oratory skills, Angela Rebello’s events have always been class beyond comparison. Having hosted more than 600 weddings across India and overseas, Rebello has built her reputation as one of the profound names in the events and entertainment industry. Moreover, the well-known anchor has hosted two seasons of Zee TV's show, ‘Dulha Dulhan Destination’.
As a host for this wedding show, the noteworthy host has given us a sneak peek into the decor and cuisine of the wedding events. Hosting an arena of weddings throughout these years, Angela has not only mesmerized the bride and the groom but has also left the audience in awe of her remarkable work. Whether it is intimate weddings, royal Indian weddings or destination weddings across borders, Angela has made every couple’s day a memorable experience of a lifetime.
Right from reciting poetry to narrating a film dialogue, Angela Rebello knows how to keep the audience hooked and make the wedding function a magical affair. Weddings remain one of the most loved events for the host as she gets to interact with an abundant audience. Another thing about Rebello is the fact that she can connect with the people of any age group. Be it the toddlers, youngsters or elderly people, the emcee can gel up with people with ease. She says, "Hosting weddings is more personal as you get to interact with the entire family for a couple of days. I can feel the bond and a special connection which is indeed beautiful and cherishing.” Apart from hosting distinctive wedding events all over the world, Angela Rebello has a strong portfolio of different events and functions including summits, launches, conclaves, brand events, sports events and so on.
The anchor has already explored 50 countries for her professional work, and the number seems to take an upward trend once the situation of the pandemic gets under control. If we go on to calculate a total of events hosted by Angela, she has successfully hosted more than 1500 shows till now. Some of the best events hosted by the anchor are Filmfare Awards and Filmfare OTT Awards, Dada Saheb Phalke Academy Awards, Queen’s Baton Relay Commonwealth Games and Asian Athletic Championship. Additionally, the versatile personality has worked with brands, corporates and media giants from all over the world.