Eminent women of the country honored at Abhyuday Vatsalyam Women Achievers Award-2022

April 12: The Women Achievers Award was organized by National Hindi News Magazine “Abhyuday Vatsalyam” on 5th April, 2022 at Hotel ITC Grand Central, Mumbai in which UPL Limited’s Chairman Padma Bhushan Rajjubhai Shroff was present as the Chief Guest and Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC Mutual Fund, Abhay Tiwari, MD & CEO of SUD Life Insurance, Sharad Mathur, Managing Director & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, and Santosh Mishra, Managing Director of Sanfran Group were present as Guest of Honour. 5th April was a day of high celebration. Sixteen worthy winners of Abhyuday Vatsalyam Women Achievers Award-2022 were recognized for their significant contribution to the nation and society.
The winners of the Abhyuday Vatsalyam Women Achievers Award-2022 are -:
Changemaker of the Year - Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust
Best Politician of the Year - Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Women Commission
Social Reformer of the Year - Adv Abha Singh, Eminent Lawyer
Best Bureaucrat of the Year- IAS Nidhi Chaudhary, District Magistrate & Collector, Mumbai Suburban
Outstanding Healthcare Leader of the Year - Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
Exemplary Woman of the Year - Vidya Shah, Executive Chairperson, EdelGive Foundation
Best Woman CEO of the Year - Sulajja Firodia Motwani, CEO, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited
Financial Leader of the Year - Bhavna Doshi, Partner, Bhavna Doshi Associates LLP
Emerging IT Leader of the Year - Reena Tiwari, CEO, Aarav Global Products & Services Pvt. Ltd.
Exemplary Woman in Human Welfare - Sheetal Karulkar, Vice Chairperson, Karulkar Pratishthan
Best Classical Singer - Padmashree Dr. Soma Ghosh, Eminent Classical Singer
Exemplary Educationist of the Year - Dr. Maithili Tambe, CEO, the Academy School (TAS)
Best Journalist of the Year - Sudha Shrimali, Business Editor, Navbharat Times, Mumbai
Best HR Strategist of the Year - Purvi Sheth, CEO, Shilputsi India
Covid Warrior - Dr. Pallavi Saple, Dean, JJ Group of Hospitals
Exemplary Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - Amisha Vora, Joint Managing Director, Prabhudas Liladher Group
On this occasion, Kripashankar Tiwari, Founder Editor of Abhyuday Vatsalyam News Magazine, while addressing the program expressed his views on various issues related to women empowerment. Addressing the program, the Editor-in-Chief of Abhyuday Vatsalyam News Magazine, Alok Ranjan Tiwari said that today women are showing their talent in every field and they have outdone men in all fields.
It is worth mentioning here that Aditya Birla Education Trust’s Founder and Chairperson Neerja Birla’s award was received by her youngest daughter Advaitesha Birla, who is the founder of Ujaas NGO and is doing a lot of work at the grassroot level on various issues related to Menstrual Hygiene and Women's Welfare. Many eminent people from the industry, politics, administration, journalism, and social sectors of Mumbai attended this grand event.