Empire Home of Kabiir Mangghnani – the new furniture marketing hub

Empire Home is an Indian luxury home furniture brand started by Kabiir Mangghnani and his mother, Nisha Mangghnani. This son-mother duo is achieving heights in the furniture sector. This furniture shop in Hyderabad is fresh, alive, and active. It is a supporter of the "Make In India" movement. Customers now have access to top-tier Italian furniture thanks to the this son- mother duo. Segments like mattresses, wardrobes, dinnerware, and other home furnishings and accessories brands to choose from.
The founders are highly enterprising and driven by a passion for design. They understand the market in Hyderabad and cater to the growing demand for luxury.
They believe furniture design has recently drawn inspiration from the fashion world and want to make this available to the Indian consumer. The brand is an attempt to provide international trends.
Belonging to Hyderabad, Kabiir always had a fascination for furniture and sofa designs. With the help of his mother, he converted his passion into a business and became one of the youngest entrepreneurs.
When asked about his journey and the ups and downs he faced, he sighed and started remembering the tough times," My Family being in business, I knew about what needs to be done, how it has to be done. Many things were there, and my family helped me find these things, including land, my requirements, infrastructure, marketing, branding, etc. I received a lot of assistance in managing the store from my mother, Ms. Nisha Mangghnani. The energy, focus, and vision of someone on my first mission made me enthusiastic, nervous and focused.
Throughout that journey, I slowly and gradually learned a great deal. As a result of that experience, I realized that there is a lot a man can learn from his experiences."
Empire Home offers a wide range of designer furniture for your living space, including sofas, beds, dining tables, chairs, and other accessories to transform your house into a beautiful place. It is a luxury brand that caters to upscale clients who appreciate design perfection and demand elegant living.
His venture is already running successfully, and with its growth chances, he is sure that his company will be able to succeed in this competitive market.
Inspired by Italian furniture, Kabiir decided to divide his table into four categories:
- Contemporary or Modern style Furniture
- Classic Style Furniture
- Modern- Classic Style Furniture
- Baroque-style Furniture
Specializing in every category, Empire Home provides the best designs to its customers.
Empire Home has taken luxury to the next level with its world-class designs and quality craftsmanship. The furniture sold by Empire Home fits the budget of an average Indian and has a wide range from Bedroom furniture to Living Room Furniture, Dining Tables, and more..! The table sold under this brand is inspired by Italian designs customized to customers' needs. They have a wide range of items to choose from.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.