Empowering STEM Education with Virtual Reality

New Delhi (India), May 2: We are on the cusp of a new industrial revolution largely driven by scientific, technological, engineering, and mathematical (STEM) innovations. However, STEM subjects have always been a challenge for learners worldwide, owing to abstract and complex concepts which are often very hard to grasp. This is where virtual reality (VR) can bring about a significant impact on education, providing a unique opportunity to bring complex concepts to life in a visual, interactive, and immersive environment.
A hands-on approach to STEM learning with VR
According to research by the National Science Foundation, 80% of the jobs created in the next decade will require some form of math and science skills. This staggering number suggests why utmost importance is being given to STEM education. However, STEM subjects are known to require a certain level of conceptual understanding to comprehend intricate details and nuances of concepts, which are often not fully digested by traditional teaching methods such as lectures, textbooks, and diagrams. This makes learning STEM an uphill task for a majority of learners. While theoretical knowledge is important, what’s even more important is its practical application. Imagine learning about engineering and not being able to use that knowledge in practice! VR provides a hands-on approach to learning, providing interactive scenarios to become more easily immersed in concepts.
Practising lab skills in VR
Limited access to lab facilities and equipment often poses a challenge for learners. This can lead to insufficient time for learners to practice specialized techniques and lab skills. As a result, learners may not feel fully prepared to apply these skills in the real world. In a virtual space, learners can access lab space and equipment at any time. This provides them greater flexibility, ensuring they have ample opportunity to practice specialized techniques and lab skills. Virtual learning through VR can supplement and reinforce real-world learning without the fear of real-world consequences. It allows learners to experiment freely, make mistakes, and learn from those experiences in a safe environment.
Studying Anatomy in VR
Learning about anatomy is a crucial part of the curriculum in fields such as medicine, nursing, and biology. However, relying on 2D material for this purpose can be challenging, as it requires learners to make a cognitive leap from 2D images to understanding something 3-dimensional. Similarly, the use of cadavers for the hands-on learning of anatomy raises ethical questions and availability issues. This is where virtual reality (VR) can make a significant difference. VR enables learners to interact with 3D models in a way that is not possible with traditional learning methods. With VR, learners can scale, rotate, and even go inside the human body for a 360° view, making it easier for them to grasp complex concepts. For instance, they can learn about the digestive process by exploring the stomach from the inside or delve into how the human heart works in real time through VR.
Innovation & collaboration
Understanding STEM subjects is strengthened by collaboration and deliberations. VR can provide opportunities for students to collaborate with each other and experts from around the world, fostering a sense of community and shared learning. A 360-degree interactive view into concepts fosters a culture of creativity and innovation, encouraging learners to think outside the box, take risks, and challenge conventional wisdom. Collaboration is key to creating successful innovations in a VR learning environment; learners can gain a lot through design sprints and collaborative projects.
According to a 2018 study on the effectiveness of VR in education, researchers have found that software engineering students who had access to virtual reality modules scored up to 12% higher as compared to those who didn’t. With VR, learners can explore and manipulate complex systems, interact with scientific simulations, and visualize concepts that are relatively harder to grasp. By creating an engaging and stimulating learning environment, VR has the potential to create a positive difference in how STEM concepts are taught and learned, making them more accessible and enjoyable for learners.
Authored by Dave Dolan, Chief Product Officer, Veative