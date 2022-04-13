Energy Storage: The Flywheel - Shaping the Future of Green Energy Production

April 13: Perhaps the most frustrating challenge for green energy engineers today is energy storage. Masses of energy pour down from the sun every day, and wind energy can also be harnessed with the right technology. In short, we can create plenty of carbon-free power for everyone.
Unfortunately, our spinning globe cuts off our solar power source for around 50% of the day, and wind energy is inherently unreliable. If we are to replace traditional carbon-spewing energy production systems with more reliable, greener alternatives, we need the means to store the excess energy that nature generously provides.
Flywheel energy storage systems are steadily gaining ground as a cost-effective, carbon-neutral alternative to energy storage.
The Problem with Battery Energy Storage
Lithium-ion batteries have received a lot of attention in R&D departments over the last couple of decades, and there’s no denying they have come a long way. However, they do have significant disadvantages.
A lithium-ion battery requires protection from overcharging and discharging. Current battery technology in all its forms has limited charge cycles, with diminishing returns the more you charge and discharge them.
And then there’s the issue of reclaiming spent materials in a battery that has reached its end of life to ensure harmful materials do not end up in our landfills. Unfortunately, when recycling is not cost-effective, the environment often pays a heavy toll.
Fortunately, flywheel technology, which has been around for thousands of years, has come of age and is now ready to take the lead in solving the world’s energy storage problems.
What is a Flywheel Energy Storage Solution (FESS)?
Flywheel energy storage solutions from Amber Kinetics deliver a viable carbon-neutral alternative to energy storage, offer competitive costs and longer service life when compared to batteries. The materials that make Amber Kinetics’ FESS product are also almost 100% recyclable.
A flywheel is a battery, but it doesn’t use chemical reactions to store energy. Instead, excess power is used to rotate a heavy cylinder attached to a shaft.
When the sun dips below the horizon, the wind stops blowing, or there’s a power outage, the flywheel will continue to spin long after the initial power source is removed. The stored kinetic energy is converted to electrical energy that can be used to solve various energy challenges such as load balancing and power interruptions.
Flywheel energy has also proven itself a more reliable source of power for UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supplies) systems to keep critical hospital life-support systems or computer servers running. Battery failures are hard to predict, but power is available if a flywheel is spinning.
The Flywheel Advantage
The most critical innovation that has kept flywheels from mainstream energy storage up until recently is developments in bearing technology.
Friction between the shaft and bearings in earlier flywheel generations meant most of the stored energy would dissipate as heat. Today, we use magnetic radial bearings that use magnetic repulsion to support the flywheel and effectively eliminate friction.
Flywheel energy storage solutions also operate in a vacuum to prevent the outside environment from influencing their operation. As a result, a flywheel at full speed can maintain maximum energy production for hours rather than minutes.
Amber Kinetics is a team dedicated to being at the forefront of solving many of the world’s energy challenges using flywheel energy storage solutions. Their flywheel batteries are created from 50% recycled steel, contain zero hazardous materials, and will provide decades of reliable service. Amber Kinetics’ flywheel energy storage solution is shaping the future of green energy production.