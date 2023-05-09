Enrich Money - ORCA App’s New Feature Keeps Client’s Funds Safe & Secure

Enrich Money has taken the lead in offering a new feature for their clients on the ORCA app that allows for the Segregation of client margins on the segment level. This feature is mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which requires that all trades must have an upfront margin before any position can be taken. Enrich Money has introduced a feature for all clients to segregate funds while making their initial payments.
Enrich Money's live allocation feature enables clients to move funds from one segment to another by internally shuffling funds any number of times in real-time between segments, ensuring that any changes in the allocation will always loop exchanges over updated margins on the segment level.
With this feature, there is a list of Pros and Cons
Pros
- Clients can trade with confidence, as their funds are safe and secure within the ecosystem
- Real-Time monitoring allows clients to track the movement of their funds within different segments as their ledger entries can be accessed anytime, anywhere.
- Earlier all Stock Brokers handled client’s funds & their movement from segment to segment, whereas now, each Client has been empowered to control their funds across segments
- Clients may Allocate, De-allocate & Withdraw Funds at any point of time
- Once the regulation is implemented, no Stock Broker can default as they have zero access to clients’ fund
- Each client’s fund is reserved only for that particular client and cannot be allocated to any other client or even misused by Stock Broker
Cons
- Clients may face difficulty as the market opportunity keeps changing very quickly
- During the time of allocation or de-allocation
- Clients may have to add funds in all segments to ensure hassle-free order placement but the capital requirement would increase drastically
- Passive Income generation through Fixed Deposits of the clients’ funds gets stopped when this regulation is implemented
- This may cause increased brokerages by the Stock Brokers
According to Mr. Ponmudi Radhakrishnan, “Enrich Money's new feature for the Segregation of client margins on the segment level has several benefits such as Real-Time Allocation, Deallocation & Withdrawal.
Any technical issues within any part of the value chain may cause practical difficulties including order placements, allocation, or deallocation of the client(s) funds.
This can be overcome by the right use of Technology & error-handling mechanisms. Although this may cause some hassles initially, it gets shadowed as clients’ funds are completely safe & secure.”
To Summarize, Enrich Money has taken the lead in introducing this feature, demonstrating its commitment to providing clients with reliable and innovative services that cater to their needs.
Start your investment journey by opening a Free Demat Account with Enrich Money.