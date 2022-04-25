Enroute to Divinity with Trip to Temples

April 25: In good news for the Shiva Bhakts across the world who are upset over unable to take Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the Lord Shankar’s second home Adi Kailash will be open from June to October to seek his blessings. Now you can take this journey without trekking/walking and fulfil your desire to get glimpse of Lord Shiva’s abode.
What is Adi Kailash?
Adi Kailash is also known as Shiva Kailash, Chota Kailash, Baba Kailash or Jonglingkong Peak. According to Hindu mythology, it was the first stop of the wedding procession when Lord Shankar was on way to marry Goddess Parvati. While Lord Shiva resided at Mount Kailash (located in Tibet Autonomous Region) with his family, Adi Kailash is considered his second home and close to his family.
Where is Adi Kailash?
Adi Kailash is in the Himalayan range at the Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand state of India. The area is surrounded by three countries India, Nepal and Tibet. The Lord Shiva’s second abode has mention and reference in several texts across holy Hindu scriptures like Mahabharata, Ramayana and Brihat Purana.
When can I travel to Adi Kailash?
The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) the official custodian for organising and issuing permits for the Adi Kailash yatra has partnered with Noida-based Trip to Temples to organise the yatra. The route and areas are open and accessible for the pilgrims from the month of June to October.
What do I require to travel to Adi Kailash?
To travel to Adi Kailash you have to be between the 9 to 77 years of age and have a valid Govt issued id proof (Aadhar Card / Passport / Voter I Card / Driving Licence). You also need a physical fitness certificate by any MBBS doctor. The yatra registration must be done a month prior of the journey date.
The process of registration is very simple. Fill in the Adi Kailash Yatra 2022 Registration form, paste photographs, attach a copy of passport or police verification report in case of no passport, medical certificate along with the payment receipt, and email it to info@triptotemples.com. Besides, a Kailash Yatra notarised affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper will also be required. All formats can be provided upon request.
Why Trip to Temples?
The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited (KMVN) has collaborated with Noida-based Trip to Temples to organize a safe and hassle-free journey for the devotees with the best comforts. The KMVN is local authority of the region which has good/hygienic and safe guest houses/hotels across the religious circuit journey from Kathgodam will cover Adi Kailash, Om Parvat, Parvati Mukut, Brahma Parvat, Sheshnag Parvat, Shiva Temple, Parvati Sarovar, Gaurikund, Patal Bhubaneshwar Pandava Fort, Kunti Parvat, Pandava Parvat and Veda Vyas Cave.
What is unique about KMVN-Trip to Temples partnership?
Since the Adi Kailash Yatra started, KMVN has been leading it independently and has most experienced team who know all complexities and have expertise to handle the adversities. Likewise, Trip To Temples is India’s No 1 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Agency and has served the highest number of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra pilgrims in 2021. However, most of the tour operators will be organising this yatra for the first time this year. The partnership will provide you a divine experience by allowing you to provide hawan and pujan, while these facilities will not be provided by the other tour operators.
In these high altitudes, KMVN tourist rest houses have their own kitchen and cooks are deployed to provide excellent food options to the pilgrims while other tour operators will provide average meals or may even fail to provide these. During the journey, you will be accompanied by trained and certified tour managers who will accompany you and take care of all your needs, while other tour operators will entrust this job to their drivers or local labours.
How can I travel to Adi Kailash?
You can take a flight or travel by train or road to Kathgodam/Haldwani and from there Trip to Temples will take over the journey and all arrangements for you. It’s a 7 night and 8 days package. In Package-I, the journey starts from Kathgodam /Haldwani and the first halt is Bhimtal followed by Neem Karoli Baba Temple at Kainchi Dham, Jageshwar Temple and Golu Devata Temple on the way to Pithoragarh. On Day 2, you leave Dharchula early in the morning and get Inner Line Permit and medical test to undertake the Yatra. The Inner Line Permit will be required on the way as we are travelling along Nepal border. On Day 3, you travel to Gunji, while on Day 4 you travel to Jyolingkong-Adi Kailash. The Trip to Temples have made special arrangement for Puja and Yagnas. You will also have a choice to take a dip in Parvati Sarovar. On Day 5, you travel from Gunji to Om Parvat- Nabi/Gunji and can see a “Miracle of Nature” where Snow lies on the mountain in the shape of ॐ. You also have an option to meditate at Om Parvat. After Om Parvat darshan on the way we will see Nag Parvat and leave for Kalapani, where Group Havan Puja will take place along with visit to Kali Mandir and spot Vyas Gufa just opposite Kali Mandir. On Day 6, you travel from Gunji/Nabi – Dharchula - Didihat followed by return to Bhimtal/Kathgodam on Day 7. The package includes travel, boarding and lodging, etc.
For bookings and details: https://www.triptotemples.com/package/adi-kailash