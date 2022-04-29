Enter the MusheVerse: Mushe (XMU), The Latest Challenger For Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND)

The Metaverse is fast becoming the place where everyone wants to be. Tech’s newest trend is a completely experiential and fully digital world - no wonder it is being dubbed the future of the internet. From gaming brand, Fortnite hosting concerts and events entirely online to virtual reality experiences and the chance to buy digital real estate, the internet in 3D is developing fast.
When Facebook became Meta last year both Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) saw incredible growth. Now, a brand new cryptocurrency aims to dethrone the big two. Mushe Token (XMU) is currently in its presale phase and has already seen significant growth.
Metaverse Marvels
Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) are currently the most popular Metaverse projects, offering virtual worlds where users can interact, buy land via an Ethereum smart contract and live in an alternate reality.
Both work entirely within the Ethereum blockchain and offer users the chance to buy real estate and build properties using cryptocurrencies, with SAND offering user-generated content which makes its creative power unlimited.
With more similarities than differences, one of the critical problems for these decentralised networks is their reliance on Ethereum. As a proof-of-work blockchain, it has been receiving a lot of heat for its energy usage requirements and high gas costs.
Both Decentraland & The Sandbox saw their values increase by over 10,000 last year making a lot of money for many of their investors. MANA & SAND power their ecosystems where NFTs are utilised for all the assets.
Enter the MusheVerse
A new Metaverse project may be coming to change this. The MusheVerse, with the linked Mushe token (XMU), has been created by experts with a financial background. They aim to provide a seamless, educational, and accessible one-stop shop for those who feel like they missed the crypto boat.
Furthermore, XMU will leave the proof-of-work model, minimising the environmental (and financial) cost of mining and transactions.
The first step to life online, MusheVerse will offer cross-platform functionality so people can earn XMU within multiple platforms and connect with others in the digital world using the chat function.
Shopping in the MusheVerse
Aiming to be the only financial app needed on users’ phones, the decentralised MusheVerse will allow users to switch between cryptocurrencies and legal tender (fiat), and transfer money. You may be able to have your salary deposited in your Mushe wallet and pay for goods and services, both in the physical and the digital worlds.
From purchasing real estate in virtual worlds with XMU, buying your morning coffee, and earning points for online purchases to investing in NFTs that prove ownership of products and even properties, Mushe wants to help users carve out their own digital space.
The Future Of Mushe
As many in the tech and digital industries do, Mushe sees the Metaverse as the next big thing. Following its initial success, Mushe Token is looking to expand its services, potentially partnering with global video game companies to allow gamers to play to earn XMUs by playing online. It’s all part of bringing a 3D experience to the internet.
Mushe has a simple vision of making cryptocurrency more accessible to the masses. By lowering the financial and knowledge barriers to entry, providing financial education and allowing consumers to access it all in one user-friendly space. Should XMU continue at its current trajectory there’s no reason to believe it can’t see similar success to both Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND).
