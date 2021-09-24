Enthralling the world as an impeccable PR expert and digital marketing entrepreneur is Anish Gupta

As a young digitalpreneur, he owns FAMO MEDIA, one of the best Indian digital marketing and media companies.
There are many success stories to look up to these days, especially of youngsters who have been trying to make their mark in their respective industries by crossing boundaries and pushing the envelope. It takes a lot for youngsters to do this, and the ones who have done it are those that have shone brighter in their industries as inspiring success stories. Effortlessly placing himself in the latter category is a young Indian talent in the vast digital marketing and PR world named Anish Gupta, who has enthralled people with his immaculate visions, passion, and quest to turn people successful with his company's robust services.
At only 21 years of age, Anish Gupta has created a flourishing career for himself in the digital world, thanks to his strong mental attitude and the attitude to always win. This is how he founded his one-of-a-kind digital marketing and media company named FAMO MEDIA, which radiates his brilliance as a young digitalpreneur. Anish Gupta serves as one of the youngest digital marketers, PR experts and digital entrepreneurs but has still managed to earn a mammoth of clients, including many celebrities as well, which yet again proves his prowess in the industry.
Starting his journey at 16 years doing promotional activities for people on social media to founding FAMO MEDIA, Anish Gupta has come a long way. Thanks to his winning strategies and customised digital solutions in PR, marketing, and advertising, he has been truly turning people into celebrated personalities in the online world. FAMO MEDIA is located in Panchkula, Haryana, India and as the founder and CEO of the firm, Anish Gupta is making it prominent across the country.
Right now, he is working with celebrities like "MD" Mannu Davan and Jasmine and Simran Dhiman, popular Punjabi models. He will also take care of the work of musical artist Sumit Goswami and aims to work for Bollywood celebrities soon.
