Entrepreneur Harshavardhana Gourineni - Success doesn’t come without risks

Successful entrepreneurship involves taking risks. If you don’t embrace risk-taking, you may want to rethink being a business owner. Countless entrepreneurs have taken risks to get their businesses to where they are now. Taking risks, however, does not mean going into business blindly and then expecting great results- it requires careful planning.
Harshavardhana Gourineni, a young and dynamic entrepreneur who has been paving his way to success with his excellent entrepreneurial mindset says that it’s all about taking risks. Success comes with a lot of pros and cons, taking risks is one of them.
Harshavardhana started off at a very young age and always believed in trying his hands in new things and developing new ideas. This belief helped Harshavardhana hit the ground running and carve his place in the business industry.
Presently, he is the MD & CEO of Mangal Industries and is also running a business unit called Galla Foods which is into the manufacturing of fruit pulp and bottled beverages.
Brought up in Chicago, Harshavardhana graduated in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA. In the year 2015, he moved back to India to support the family business. Initially, he worked with Amara Raja Batteries Limited for one year to comprehend various functions and ever since the entrepreneur has been leaving no stone unturned in touching new heights.
Being a serial entrepreneur doesn't limit Harshavardhana's areas of interest. He takes an equal interest in fitness and sports. He is of the belief that a healthy body makes a healthy mind. He is also assessing business opportunities in the fitness industry to channel his passion into a larger endeavour. Very soon, the entrepreneur is also planning to expand his business to support local communities and generate employment.
Smart businessmen know that someone’s skills and the ability to look beyond conventional wisdom and innovate is far more important than any degree, title, or fancy business card and that is what has helped Harshavardhana touch new heights and pave his way to success.