Entrepreneur Hitesh Thawani aptly describes how he set his footprints in the pet care industry with 'Precious Paws'

Just like humans, even pets and animals deserve pampering and affection. Be it food, healthcare, emergency or any other training, pets cater to all these needs that need to be fulfilled. Understanding these needs and requirements, entrepreneur Hitesh Thawani has built a successful venture for animal care and welfare. He is the owner of Precious Paws, a unique pet spa that he owns along with his brother and partner in Dubai. As per the research, the pet market across the globe has grown at an exponential rate in the last few years.
Tapping the potential of the pet market being one of the most unexplored businesses, Hitesh transformed his passion and made it a profession. His undying love for pets justifies it all, and now Precious Paws goes synonymous with being one of the most pet couture across the UAE. His pet spa caters to an array of high-quality products and services with the best spa and grooming facilities. “Pamper and love the pets, and in return, they will give you double the love”, says the entrepreneur.
When asked about having any implications before venturing into the pet care industry, the entrepreneur stated that he did not have any second thoughts about incorporating the business. “All that matters is the fact that you follow what you love the most. Animal care and welfare have been very close to my heart. When you follow what you are truly passionate about, success gradually follows you back”, revealed Hitesh.
Moreover, to combat prolonged issues like skin conditions and arthritis in pets, Precious Paws has introduced Aromatherapy and Hydrotherapy for all pets. Besides this, his team serves high-end quality pet food and has an adorable hotel for pets. The mobile pet grooming services that were established in 2019 by the company is one distinct thing launched by Hitesh’s team. Having built a lovable destination for pets in Dubai, Mr Thawani aspires to take the pet spa across different parts of the world in the coming years.