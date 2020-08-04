Entrepreneur Jamil Saidi’s life story

Jamil saidi was born on the 27th of august 1969 in Tonk, Rajasthan. Since he was a kid, business and politics really caught his attention. At just the age of 19 Jamil went of to london to turn his dreams into reality. After 7 years, Jamil shifted back to India and caught many famous politicians attention and because of his expertise and knowledge he became the General Secretary of Youth Congress.However, after a while he realised that it was business that interests him not politics.
Jamil’s courage,determination and hardworking attitude has made him what he is today. Even after facing so many obstacles in his lifetime, whether it was when he was accused in the oil for food scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2005 or when he was again accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2019 for the Augusta Westland case in which he had a LOC on him for months and wasn’t even allowed to go pick up his minor children who were doing a course at the Oxford University Jamil never let his guard down and always fought for the truth.
Jamil said “honesty and integrity are by far the most important assets of an entrepreneur” which portrays how important this quote to him is.
In 2017, after getting treatment from one of the best doctors in the world in New york, and then in Lisbon, Portugal Jamil’s wife Ammu passed away due to cancer which left him and his kids Aryaan & Shayaan in sorrow. After this tragedy the bizman tries as much as possible to stay in town because of his children.
The bizman has also acquired the worldwide rights for an oscar-nominated director’s film “Muhammad the messenger of god” which he is planning to launch on an over the top platform in 2020. He also has plans to launch it in theatres once the pandemic ends.