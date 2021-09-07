Entrepreneur Joe Brown Shares Tips on Podcast for Business Growth and Personal Development

Joe Brown is the founder and CEO of DearDoc, a practice growth platform for healthcare practitioners. Joe has created the podcast Creator of Circumstance to share his insights, strategies, and tips with business owners and other people around him looking to grow their businesses or personal development. As the CEO of his own company, he is looking to share leadership tips and tricks with other entrepreneurs and executives following in his footsteps. This podcast aims to entertain, teach valuable lessons, and help you get more customers by providing inspiration and best leadership practices. Each episode is designed to inspire by sharing stories from his own lessons.
With the rise of new healthcare technologies, Joe is also leading a movement to modernize doctor-patient communication. By providing advanced software solutions such as online appointment and payment features, more patients can connect with their doctors in less time than ever before.
Joe has always been an entrepreneur at heart, a creative idea person, and a life learner eager to impart his knowledge to others. His ability to learn from everything around him and apply what he knows into the things he does has taught him how important it is for people today to challenge norms if they want something unheard or brilliant implemented. If you are looking for some sound entrepreneurial advice, then there's no one better than Joe because not only can he teach us incredible lessons but also help our businesses grow too!
When asked about any notable hobbies that have contributed to his success indirectly, Joe said working on Creator of Circumstance helps. Crafting each episode forces him to reflect on how he works that he probably wouldn't otherwise – which helps make him a better boss.
Joe is always on the lookout for new opportunities to help others. He loves mentoring other entrepreneurs and salespeople because he believes that anyone can succeed if they put their mind to it, which makes him proud of his work.