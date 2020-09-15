Entrepreneur Milind Pote Expressed His Concern About Indoor Amusement Industry In Marathwada Region

Even though you can’t see much of Indoor Amusement Industry in Marathwada region but it still has major effect there. SCAI and IAAPI has also requested India’s home minister Amit Shah to look into this industry.
Because of Corona pandemic this industry had to bear a loss of 1100 crores until now and till the end of this year this loss will be about 2000 crores. Approximately 80000 people work in this industry and the maximum workers are migrated labours.
Slowly the whole nation is moving ahead towards unlock but nobody can say when will the Indoor Amusement Industry start again. If we decide we can control it. We can make few rules to control the crowd visiting.
I feel this industry should be given waivers in one years GST, help for staff payments and relaxation in import duty by government.
We have about 500 centres. IAC is an important part of malls of retail industry.
March to July is the peak season of this industry. During this period sales are about 45% to 55% of annual turnover. But since centres are closed these days, working capital for businessmen is ending. Due to which now it’s impossible to maintain operational cost. Plus, staff payments, advance tax, GST, PF, ESI, interest of loan, EMI’s all these are mandatory questions. It’s difficult to say how these problems will be solved.
I request that this industry should be supported by MGNREGA in which basic staff salary should be directly credited to the direct affected employee’s bank account.
There is only one mall and one indoor amusement centre in Marathwada region. This centre also has to face many various challenges for operations as it’s not in a proper city. You can’t apply and regulate rules like Pune and Mumbai cities. We will have to decide new different rules for centres in Marathwada region.
There are various advantages and disadvantages of running centre in Marathwada but there are opportunities as well. There is only one mall in Marathwada. Marathwada region’s civilian’s paying capacity is also an important factor to consider.
This business is in danger because of Corona pandemic. In this situation it’s important to get support from local authorities. From now on there will be restrictions on age as well but in Marathwada actual business is based on children. It’s going to be very difficult to change consumers changed mindset. How will it be possible to manage previous expenses and COVID-19 prevention expenses ?
In my opinion Marathwada will need at least two more years to recover.