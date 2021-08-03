Entrepreneur Niraj Kanjani shares some fitness mistakes people make in their day-to-day lives

To maintain consistency, balance is the key in every situation. The same goes for fitness as well. Fitness is not just about flaunting a toned physique, but it is about knowing what to eat and at what time. In other words, nutrition plays a vital role in the development of the human body.
And during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, it has truly been testing times for everyone. Utilizing lockdown in the best possible way, Ahmedabad-based IT expert Niraj Kanjani has raised the bar of fitness with his body transformation.
The software developer who was once overweight lost almost 35 kgs by following a hardcore fitness regime and including a healthy diet in his routine. Calling fitness a never-ending journey, Niraj throws light on common mistakes that every layman does.
Speaking about it, he said, “Many consider fitness as a short term goal. It is wrong. Even if you achieve the best results, it may get reversed soon. I believe fitness is about maintaining your body by exercising regularly and eating the right food.”
Giving an example, he stated that if a person loses weight in six months and starts eating junk food again, then he or she will gain weight once again. Another misconception people have in mind is about using supplements to gain muscle. “I don’t say supplements don’t help in building muscle, but along with it, working out regularly and having a balanced diet is of the utmost importance”, revealed Niraj.
In a time of almost two years, Niraj has proved that nothing is impossible to achieve. He even emphasises the need for staying hydrated. The fitness enthusiast drinks almost 4 to 5 litres every day, and he says that higher water intake helps in removing toxins from the body and also promotes the glowing of the skin.
On the work front, Niraj Kanjani is a highly qualified and experienced IT professional. He recently developed an app called ‘CalcuVault’ that helps users to save their private data behind a calculator. Following a disciplined life, Niraj Kanjani pays attention to his sleeping patterns and also focuses on extra-curricular activities that help in boosting his productivity and creativity.