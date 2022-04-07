Entrepreneur Parth Parsana looking towards the future of NFT'S and their real world use

The future of NFTS and its use-case in today's evolving market for digital currencies in India
An NFT which stands for Non-Fungible Tokens is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain. It's a form of digital ledger that can be sold and traded. NFTs are changing our world by how we communicate with one another and transmit information. For consumers, it can be a great way to keep something very personal and special from their favorite content creators. NFTs function like cryptographic tokens, but unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, NFTs are not mutually interchangeable, and so are not fungible.
Talking about the use-case of NFTs, they can be used in order to create a new form of crowdfunding that will help investors get returns on their investment in real estate projects such as building houses and renting apartments. Having that said, NFTs will play an important role in the real estate industry. Real estate can be used to simplify and speed up transactions, enable smart contracts for properties while allowing automatic payments, or even create decentralized home rental services, all while protecting sensitive data like credit card numbers. Parth Parsana and the team are also working on the real-world use-case of NFTs.
Looking into how NFT staking can be a way to generate passive income, NFT staking is a new way for NFT holders to earn passive income in the crypto world, allowing them to lock their assets in DeFi platforms and receive rewards without having to sell their NFT collection. At the individual level, NFT staking can benefit investors, as the overall supply tends to be lower. But in a broader context, NFT staking brings new use cases to NFTs that go beyond the idea of collecting digital art. Staking an NFT is just like staking your bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH). All you need is a cryptocurrency wallet with NFTs.
Looking towards the future of blockchain-based technology in India is entrepreneur Parth Parsana. Parth and the team are entering the crypto space to launch their own token and intend to work towards making people more comfortable with investing in crypto and NFTs.
The team is working on NFT and Defi utility along with their token and has over 6 years of experience and look forward to helping the community learn how to invest wisely and coaching them in the intricacies of investing.
"We, as a team looking into the prospectus scene for the growth in the usecase of NFTs and their crucial part in the upcoming revolution in the finance world, are dedicated to getting a stronghold of this evolving market for digital currencies in India." Parth Parsana says.
Entrepreneur Parth Parsana looking towards the future of NFT'S and their real world use
The future of NFTS and its use-case in today's evolving market for digital currencies in India