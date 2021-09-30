Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul unveils the secret of how he let the revenues flow during the COVID-19 lockdown

The last two years have been a phase of dry run for a majority of entrepreneurs and business ventures. During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the entrepreneurs incurred severe losses in different industries. However, there have been a few exceptions who have turned the tables by earning great fortunes. Rahul Kaul is one such talented personality whose diversified works have helped him climb the ladder of success at a very lightning pace.
Rahul Kaul is a synonymous name in Dubai’s event and party scenario. For more than a decade, he has taken the nightlife events to a new high. Unfortunately, with the deadly coronavirus disrupting humankind, a majority of his business ventures took a standstill. Releasing the fact that the events and entertainment industry will take a long time to recover, the versatile man deep dived into a completely different business venture.
That’s when Kaul made his foray into the field of content creation and influencer marketing. With a solid network of entrepreneurs, creators, celebrities and brands; Rahul Kaul excelled in this field by the speed of the light. The entrepreneur in the phase of lockdown raised the curtains with his company ‘IMDDXB Influencer Agency’ that bridges the gap between the brands and the influencers. In a time where things took the digital route, so did Rahul Kaul by bringing this new change.
While many business minds were sceptical about investing in diversified ventures, Kaul kept the momentum going by making some smart investments. In this time, he acquired a yacht company and has got 3 yachts under his belt now. ‘The Dejavu Yacht’ has made its mark as a profitable venture that looks after the rentals of yachts and boats in Dubai. As these business ventures helped him garner millions during the pandemic, his primary business of events is gradually getting back on track.
In the past, the dynamic entrepreneur has hosted Bollywood parties in Dubai for well-known celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma and many more. Besides these businesses, Rahul Kaul is a humanitarian and has time and again contributed to different causes and charitable works. In 2022, he has his plans of expanding businesses across various other verticals in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.