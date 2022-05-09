Entrepreneur Ranbir Roy has a rewarding career as a multifaceted personality

There is always a debate whether one should learn in-depth about the chosen field or should have knowledge about other aspects. In other words, many individuals are all-rounders possessing diverse skills. If you see, multifaceted personalities climb the ladder of success quickly. One such man who is a master of many trades is Ranbir Roy, also known as Vikram Singh Gandhi.
Besides his work ethos and curiosity to learn new things, Ranbir Roy's creative tactics make him distinguished from others. The entrepreneur was born in Patna and brought up in Delhi and Pune. Always wanting to be a bossman, he started his business in Dubai. Roy has spread his business ventures in the field of media and hospitality with the companies like VSG Media, ESports Company and RR Group of Hotels.
While Ranbir's foundation to garner profits through different business ventures remains the same, what makes him a multi-talented personality? It is his positive approach to work that has helped the entrepreneur learn newer things on the business horizon. Being an all-rounder Roy has established a strong network of connections and has welcomed creativity in the professional space.
In addition, Ranbir has broadened his knowledge by grasping the nuances of different fields. Social media was one of his unexplored destinations. However, ever since he started making accurate predictions about cricket matches, Ranbir became a popular name on the internet. Widely considered an expert cricket analyst, he predicted the outcome of many cricket matches during IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 which turned out to be true.
The best merit of Ranbir Roy as a multitasker is that he developed his leadership skills in different areas. It helped him welcome a sea of opportunities as a visionary leader. As Roy dons different hats, he continues to learn and upgrade with newer things. "One should never stop learning. If you do not change with time, do not expect the good time to be in your favour in the long run", he said.
As of now, Ranbir Roy is busy bringing new brand collaborations under his company VSG Media. As he builds synergies with brands and content creators, he is excited to execute unique strategies for them over the social media space