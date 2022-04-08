Entrepreneur Sahil Aggarwal guides people through his struggles & never-giving up outlook

1. Tell us about your journey so far?
My journey has been very tricky. I have developed as a person and as an entrepreneur after experiencing a lot of things personally. Nowadays in India, everyone wants to be Entrepreneur but not many know what it is. There are a lot of things I wished to do but I couldn’t. That has also led me to be more focused on what I want to achieve in life. I feel failure plays a more important role than success and this is what defines my journey I have reached nowhere but working hard to reach somewhere.
2. How do you plan to bring something different to the table in this era of cut-throat competition?
There will always be competition in this fast-moving world. But yes it depends on how one adapts to it and make sure to get the job done. One just does not need hard work but actually smart work. You don't have any room to be easy.
3. Have there been any roadblocks, if yes, what lessons have you learned from them?
I have always had roadblocks. Some way or the other But once you decide to change the structure you can. That’s what I learned from my roadblocks and got focused that how things work and there is no deviation and listening to people. I just learned this just a little later.
4. Things that you consider non-negotiable at any cost?
My rules, my ethics, my work style, that’s what differentiate me. And I will never change that in me. This doesn’t mean I'm not open to discussion but I work on my basics and the standard I have set for myself.
5. What has been your success mantra?
I feel I still have a long way to go. As a matter of fact, even if I am able to add on to what I got with me when I started I will consider myself successful. I still believe my goals are different and when I see reaching I would feel I m successful
6. What are your future plans to expand and grow your company?
Plans are in the pipeline. Ways are different. We are focusing on reaching the end customer and developing the company on that basis. So the plans and ideas will revolve around them. Our company will be known by customers.
7. A piece of advice you would like to give to the upcoming budding entrepreneurs?
Work hard and try calling yourself an Entrepreneur when you are serious about the things and ready to make it big.