Entrepreneur turned producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar expresses his desire to produce a non-fiction show

In a time where competition is fierce in every field, it is your choices that will decide your success in the long run. This goes apt when you are working in the film and entertainment industry. With many producers and production ventures, there’s one more name who has joined the bandwagon. Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar recently turned a producer with his maiden production venture ‘Samar Productions’.
The first project under the production house was a music video titled ‘Na Hona Tumse Door’ that was launched recently at a mega event in Mumbai. This soulful track sung by Gajendra Verma has left the netizens impressed. And even Dr. Pranjal is overwhelmed with the response his first project has received from the audience. Looks like after creating a buzz with the debut song, Dr. Khewalkar is now eyeing to raise the bar in the entertainment industry.
However, his primary profession is in various businesses managed by him. Dr. Pranjal over the years has earned great fortunes in the real estate, construction and land development business. His other ventures include a sugar industry, power industry and an event management firm. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the event industry took a backseat, and that’s when Dr. Pranjal came up with his one of a kind production house.
For the future, Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar plans to produce interesting shows and web series. Speaking about the same, he revealed, “We are living in a digital era. And I believe the OTT space will continue to dominate the entertainment industry. As a producer, I would want to full-fledged produce a non-fiction show or even a short film for that matter.” Besides his business ventures, Dr. Khewalkar runs an NGO named Samvedna that does a lot of charitable activities for the underprivileged people of the country.