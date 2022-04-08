Environmental Education by Dr Yasam Ayavefe

With the help of environmental education, we can better understand the natural and constructed ecosystems in which we live. Environmental education strives to increase attention on environmental issues that affect us all, along with the measures we can implement to enhance and maintain the sustainability of the environment.
Rather than being taught facts, students are inspired to conduct their own studies and establish their own conclusions on complex problems. For children, learning about their environment can help them develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. It teaches the children about the importance of protecting the environment and supplying them with the tools they need to live more environmentally friendly and sustainable lifestyles.
Dr Yasam Ayavefe - A Staunch Environmentalist
We spoke on this subject with Dr. Yaşam Ayavefe, a prominent international businessman and philanthropist who has supported numerous environmental projects so far.
At the outset, Dr. Ayavefe stated that he believes that "real environmental consciousness is produced via a strong understanding of education" and that he will establish a new educational approach that will span from preschool to college.
Ayavefe added:
“numerous academics worldwide believe that education is the most effective instrument for improving the world, hence why we must recognise the importance of environmental education. We must raise public consciousness about the detrimental repercussions of environmental destruction.”
We asked him if he believes that environmental education is adequately addressed in today's school system;
“I think that in recent times, a number of educational institutions have taken the lead in teaching students about how human activities affect the natural environment in both practical and theoretical ways. But, to my mind, there is still a great deal of room for incorporating environmental education into the regular school curriculum. For instance, each school should teach future generations how to develop sustainable behaviours such as recycling and to encourage a healthier lifestyle.”
Dr. Ayavefe brought our conversation to a conclusion with the following observation.
“There is a strong agreement in the societal structure that we owe it to future generations to leave a better world. Given that our children will inherit our earth, it appears that the most effective strategy for ensuring a cleaner, healthier planet is to equip today's youngsters with the knowledge and leadership qualities necessary to handle the future environmental concerns."
