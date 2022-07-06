Eoin Morgan will be remembered for England's Test victories

July 6: There's no doubt that Eoin Morgan has been an instrumental figure in England's cricketing renaissance over the past few years. But according to Kevin Pietersen, the Test side will remember Morgan for his contributions.
In a recent interview, Pietersen said that while Morgan has done a great job in limited-overs cricket, the Test team has benefited from his captaincy. He commented that Eoin had been an outstanding leader in limited-overs cricket. Still, it's in the Test arena where he has made his mark.
Pietersen added that Morgan's ability to get the best out of his players had been key to England's success in Test cricket. Kevin also mentioned that Eoin has a great way of getting the best out of his players. He's a very positive captain, and that positive attitude has rubbed off on the team.
England is currently ranked second in the world in Test cricket, and they will be looking to build on that success in the future. Under Morgan's captaincy, they have a real chance of becoming the number one side in the world.
So whatever happens in the future, Eoin Morgan will always be remembered as a successful England Test captain.
A shift in mentality
Kevin mentioned that when he did that piece with Athers on Sky on day two of the series against New Zealand, England had just been rolled over. That day he had seen some good stuff there and believed with a change of mindset as there was an opportunity for these guys to go quite well.
He added that it’s a culture shift that Morgan introduced to English cricket in 2015. To see it now bearing fruit in Test cricket is great. Kevin also said that the license he has given to these guys to truly go out and do what feels natural has been unbelievable to watch. There is no fear of failure. It's purely backing guys' talent.
And despite his struggles, Zak Crawley has been selected for the India Test this week. Kevin said that if you ask players to express themselves, you have to understand that it sometimes won't work out. If you start dropping them after a bad run, they won't feel that they can play as naturally again.