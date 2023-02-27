ePayLater, India’s leading startup offering BNPL, aims to add 1mn retailers in the next 3 years

New Delhi (India), February 27: Towards the vision of Digital Bharat, ePayLater a leading startup in the SME-credit space has transformed the lives of kiranas towards a digital adoption of daily business as it celebrated its 7th anniversary in December last year. Empowerment, Integrity, Innovation, and most importantly customer-first, are the four pillars that have helped guide all ePayLater decisions. ePayLater is more than a convenient financing solution. It helps small businesses by providing them with a platform and a tailor-made tool to empower them to achieve their business dreams.
Apart from disbursing more than INR 3,000 crore as a credit facility within the Kirana community across the country (12,000 pin codes), the start-up has registered a massive 30X growth, especially in the last 2 years. As the country's 1st b2b 'Buy now pay later' fintech, ePayLater helped its kirana customers to gain higher earnings in their business through a seamless digital transition leading to the growth of credit uptake and better engagement. It is all poised for the next level of growth targeting the next 1mn in the next 3 years.
Speaking on this milestone in their growth journey, Aurko Bhattacharya, Co-Founder said, “Currently with a large retail base spread across over 650 cities of India with a robust tech-enabled platform, we at ePayLater intend to penetrate further to empower SMEs by creating a credit and tech-enabled network which facilitates smoother flow and drives higher efficiencies in the supply chain. We are driven by the vision of making credit accessible to retailers and small businesses so that they are financially independent to manage their inventory, offer promotions and thus grow their business.
We are proud to have helped so many businesses grow and thrive. We are looking forward to continuing to serve our customers and making a positive impact on the economy. Thank you for your support!”
About ePayLater
ePayLater provides a zero-cost credit solution to SMEs spread across 12000 pin codes in the country and has disbursed over Rs 3000 crores in facilitating inventory purchases. The company works closely with B2B majors like JioMart, Metro Cash and Carry, Flipkart Wholesale, BigBasket etc and also directly with distributors of large FMCG brands. This solution is available to retailers across physical and digital sales channels and empowers SMEs to purchase inventory across product categories at the best available prices without being constrained for credit. It also helps reduce the trust deficit that typifies digital B2B commerce as buyer obligation to pay arises only after goods are physically received, with a further period of 14 days of interest-free credit. For more details visit : https://www.epaylater.in/