Epiandrosterone Review – Dosage, Results and Side Effects

For women and men looking to build the muscle mass, Epiandrosterone has been touted as a tried-and-true supplement to build muscle. But can this DHT-driven supplement meet its image or is it just another muscle-building supplement that causes much more harm than benefit? Let's look at the advantages as well as the side effects and alternatives to Epiandrosterone.
Are you looking to increase your muscles? Are you working towards it for months but you're not getting the results you're hoping for? Muscle-building supplements can give you the extra edge you need, allowing you to achieve the next level of fitness, fat-burning and, most importantly the growth of your muscles. One of the most popular muscle-building supplements is Epiandrosterone.
Epiandrosterone is also known as Epi-Andro. This hormone is one of steroid that is which is classified in the category of designer steroids because it's legal, accessible over-the-counter, but doesn't provide the same androgenic outcomes as an anabolic steroids.
Are Epiandrosterone worth it? Let's review of the nature of Epiandrosterone is, its possible benefits, negative effects, as well as potent, natural alternatives.
What is Epiandrosterone?
Epiandrosterone (3b-androsterone, 3b-hydroxy-5a-androstane-17-one) is considered a derivative of Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). In other words, Epi-Andro is sourced from DHEA, providing a similar level of benefits; you can even find it in the name Dehydroepiandrosterone.
Because it's not an anabolic steroid such as Deca Durabolin and Deca Durabolin, it's considered prohormone. One brand that is often that is related to Epiandrosterone is Androvar, however we'll go into more detail about that later.
How Does It Perform?
When ingested, Epiandrosterone or Epi-Andro is transformed into a substance called dihydrotestosterone. This is a metabolite that is similar to testosterone. It is interesting to note that DHT has been proven to trigger the significantly higher androgenic as well as anabolic effect as compared to testosterone. Why is it important that DHT can be more androgenic testosterone?
If a substance is androgenic, this means it helps to create the conditions necessary to make the process of building muscle and burning fat occur. Higher levels of DHT in blood will aid in the an increased intake of amino acids that are the primary components of muscle tissue and protect the muscles from breakdown and breakdown.
How to Utilize Epi Andro How To Use Epi Andro Dosage Information
If you're planning to take Epi-Andro How much will you need to consume to get outcomes? The usual Epiandrosterone dosage ranges from 250 mg and 500 mg daily. If you've never taken Epiandrosterone before, we'd recommend starting with a smaller dose (250 mg) before increasing the dose depending on your reaction to it. Limit your dosage to 500 mg daily.
A Epiandrosterone cycle should be between four and six weeks. More experienced Epi-Andro users could extend the duration to six weeks. We recommend four weeks of cycle, followed by an after-cycle therapy (PCT) duration of at minimum four weeks before starting an additional Epiandrosterone cycle.
It's important to keep it in mind that although the conversion from Epiandrosterone in to DHT is swift however, you might not see an improvement in your the performance of your athlete or gain at minimum two weeks. A few users have observed that they did not see improvements until after the second cycle.
Epiandrosterone Results
Understanding how Epi-Andro functions is it able to provide good results in building muscle? Are the results comparable to stronger Steroid?
There are any human-based studies looking at the amount of muscle mass you can build with Epiandrosterone. In the case of tracking only gains in muscle mass it is necessary to go the anecdotal accounts to discover what to expect from Epiandrosterone results.
There's plenty of reviews that are positive about Epi-Andro. Many users have reported increases in muscle mass and strength. However, the quantity of muscle you can create simply by increasing the quantity of DHT in your blood is not comparable with the strength of a bodybuilder taking an anabolic steroids.
In addition, due to the potential side effects, Epiandrosterone results you might notice aren't the same. The disadvantages far outweigh the advantages.
Are There Any Negative Side Repercussions?
Despite the possibility of the development of muscles and the need for a complete training regimen, Epiandrosterone side effects tend to turn people off.
It's possible to not think about the most common negative effects, such as nausea and headaches, however Epiandrosterone has two major negative effects to be aware of. It isn't likely to cause long-term liver damage , like an anabolic steroid that is illegal however, it could result in the following:
Balding
The same chemical compound that can stimulate muscle growth also causes male pattern male pattern baldness. Research have suggested dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is among the key factors behind the development of baldness. After it's converted into testosterone, DHT can attach itself to hair follicles shrinking the follicles and causes hair to shrink and then cease growing.
While DHT could aid in building larger muscle mass, it could cause you to lose that healthy hair. This is especially the case for those who have baldness in their family or you've begun to notice that you're going through a period of balding. The increase in DHT in your body in the event that you're already experiencing hair loss is similar to adding jet fuel to the flame. You'll likely notice that the loss of hair will rise.
Prostate issues
A androgenic substance, DHT helps to promote the growth of male sexual organs, with particular emphasis particularly on the prostate. While it is essential to the growth of the prostate when you're an infant however, if you have excessive DHT being released into your system after age and this causes various medical issues related to the prostate. Research studies reveal that excess DHT is associated with prostate swelling, issues with urination and prostate cancer.
While the effects of epiandrosterone might not be as serious as those associated with anabolic steroids are still a problem when you consider the fact that their results aren't as impressive as they could be.
What is Androvar?
A well-known brand of Epiandrosterone is known as Androvar. Each serving has 100mg of Epiandrosterone This means that you'll require between two and five servings per day, depending on your experiences using Epi-Andro.
Androvar also has the 25mg of Bergamottin that increases the uptake of Epiandrosterone by blocking an enzyme known as CYP3A4. In the liver, CYP3A4 is normally bound to Epiandrosterone to eliminate it. If CYP3A4 blocks, it aids the body to absorb Epiandrosterone.
What are the Alternatives?
We're certain that you'll attain the same results - or even better with natural methods rather than raising your DHT levels and increasing the risk of developing the possibility of prostate problems and baldness. There are a variety of options to Epiandrosterone to think about:
Natural Bodybuilding Supplements for Building Strength
If you've got an extensive weightlifting regimen focused upon hypertrophic growth, then you'll be able to increase your muscle mass using a few supplements. Here are three essentials for bodybuilding:
Whey Protein When consumed it delivers an impressive dose of amino acids that are the components of muscle tissue. Research studies have shown that Whey protein is a tried and tested method to boost the growth of muscles.
Creatine: Creatine monohydrate is an effective way to improve muscles growth and performance in sports. Five grams of Creatine per day were demonstrated to boost strength and body composition overall.
Beta-Alanine is commonly used in pre-workout drinks beta-alanine may boost your performance and help you reach the volume you want to achieve to build muscle. It's particularly effective when combined with creatine.
Legal Steroids
If you're looking for results similar to anabolic steroids but you don't want to have to deal with the horrifying adverse consequences of bitch tits or hair loss, you can purchase legitimate steroids.
Legal steroids are made from tested and safe ingredients that boost protein production and amino acid absorption to improve performance, recovery and growth. If you're looking to get larger, we suggest the D-Bal, Trenorol and Testo-Max..
If you want, you can find all three of them and many more items from our bulk stack.
Epiandrosterone: Little Muscle, Big Side Effects
Although Epiandrosterone can be converted into DHT which provides your body with an testosterone-like compound than testosterone however, it also brings with it all the adverse negative effects that high DHT levels bring. A lot of DHT circulates around your body and you'll be saying goodbye to the hair you have. In the event of a catastrophe it could be effecting your prostate, which could increase the chance of developing bladder problems or prostate cancer.
Epiandrosterone is considered to be an ingredient for building muscle, however its risks far outweigh the potential advantages. We suggest sticking to an herbal supplement that has been tried and tested, such as beta-alanine and creatine as well as Whey Protein. Be sure to have an organized workout plan designed to build the development of muscles, otherwise supplements will do no good.
A lean, muscular and well-defined body doesn't happen in a flash. It takes period of time and plenty of work.
While most bodybuilders aren't afraid of working hard but they would prefer to get the benefits of their efforts sooner than later. This is why steroids are so well-known.
If you're considering making use of steroids to increase the strength of your muscles, Epiandrosterone is one of the muscle-building steroids you could pick.
However, should you select "Epi Andro" and apply it? And what would happen If you do?
This article we're going to take a closer review of Epiandrosterone and its numerous advantages for athletes and bodybuilders and its risks ----those the most important pros and pros and.
A Legal Alternative for Epi Andro
Epi Andro isn't an extremely popular steroid therefore there is no substitute or replacement for it. Dianabol is more commonly utilized.
If you're looking to up their bodybuilding skills Crazy Bulk D-Bal can be the most effective tool for building strength and muscles. It not only provides more power, strength and a bulging mass of muscle however, it's also made using only natural ingredients, making it an ideal alternative to steroid usage.
D-bal is a good addition to different legitimate steroids to create an en masse stack. Stacking helps to achieve faster results. It can also enhance the effects of other steroids. Combining D-Bal, Trenorol, and Decaduro increases strength and speeds up recovery time.
In contrast to steroids, this natural supplement isn't accompanied by no adverse side effects. The main components have been specifically created to provide you with strong results without putting at risk your health. With Crazy Bulk D-Bal you'll reap advantages of an improved anabolic condition while being free of the negative side effects related to regular steroid usage.
Overall, taking this supplement from nature is one of the best methods to boost the growth of your muscles without the need to worry about potential dangers of adverse consequences.
What's Epiandrosterone and how does it Do Its Work?
While "Epiandrosterone" is quite a mouthful but it's much easier than referring to this well-known anabolic drug under its two other names: Epi Andro and 3b-androsterone.
While many anabolic steroids serve as direct substitutes for testosterone however, this anabolic substance is different. It's a prohormone derived from Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).
It is taken Epi Andro orally. It is not necessary to use needles and injections. After absorption, the body transforms Epiandrosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Similar to testosterone, DHT is both anabolic as well as a sex hormone.
DHT is an testosterone metabolite. About 10 percent of the testosterone adult produce is converted into it but it is surprising that DHT has superior anabolic and orrogenic capabilities.
Since the hormone is more anabolic testosterone, DHT provides greater enhancements in protein synthesis as well as the growth of muscles. It also provides better protection against the loss of muscle mass caused by catabolism.
Certain researchers suggest Epiandrosterone can further impact the quality and growth of muscles by promoting the release of insulin-like growth factor-1 and increasing nitric oxide (NO). There is plenty to discover. When it comes to science it's not yet that far.
Epiandrosterone Bodybuilding Benefits
Due to its strong anabolic potential, Epi Andro can help bodybuilders make significant improvements in the size of their muscles. It also delivers gains in fat loss while at the same time.
In contrast to a number of other alternatives, "Epi Andro" does not increase LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol). It reduces it. This is why some bodybuilders use it in conjunction with steroids that increase it in hope that it can aid in damage reduction.
A lot of bodybuilders who utilize this steroid report that it can help motivate them to work hard and also boosts the physical stamina and energy levels.
But, not all the benefits this anabolic steroid offers are related to muscle training or other aspects of the body.
While it will be a matter of personal preference whether this is a positive idea, Epiandrosterone also appears to stimulate hair growth around the chest as well as in the area around the Genitalia.
The manufacturers of devices like Manscape claim that women prefer their males shaving but that's just marketing. Many women would love an adventure in the jungle.
Of course, competitors might need to exercise due care prior to entering the stage and stretching their muscles wearing an ordinary posing pouch. Similar to all steroids that increase muscle mass there is a matter of using the rough to get the smooth.
How to Make Epiandrosterone The Doses and Cycles
Bodybuilders who are using this anabolic steroid typically consume the dose of 250 mg-500 mg daily. For those who are new to the sport, they would be advised to start with a lower dosage and observe how their bodies react. The ideal moment to take Epi Andro is before working out.
The epiandrosterone cycle is typically about 4-6 weeks. New users must take care when breaking the ice and start with cycles lasting 4 weeks.
Like other steroids, Epiandrosterone reduces testosterone production, therefore the need for a post-cycle treatment (PCT) is necessary. You can't make use of Epi Andro and immediately stop, without compensating for the damage that the steroids have caused.
Epiandrosterone Bodybuilding Results
While Epiandrosterone is able to support significant improvements in strength and muscle mass but the outcomes it brings are not as impressive as those of stronger steroids like Dianabol.
We must not forget that Epiandrosterone is not a hormone at all. The steroids with high potency, such as Dianabol can be considered synthetic substitutes for testosterone which have been modified to be extremely anabolic. There is no need to convert. Once they are in your system, they will be in good shape to go.
There is no studies on the benefits of making use of Epi Andro to increase muscle strength and improvement. You must rely on testimonials of bodybuilders who have tried Epi Andro.
The issue is that it is often difficult to determine how effectively Epiandrosterone performs because of the many who take it, combine them with different steroids.
This means that the outcomes they describe result from a cocktail of steroids, not only because of operating Epiandrosterone cycles.
Yet there are many bodybuilders who insist Epiandrosterone is helping them gain strength and the size of their muscles.
Epiandrosterone Side Effects
While this hormone produces less negative side effects than other steroids, it also offers lower benefits.
Oral steroids are typically difficult on livers and kidneys. Since it's a hormone, that is not synthesized testosterone, Epiandrosterone is unlikely to cause this issue.
But, studies have shown that excessive levels of DHT could cause men to lose hair as well as male hair loss. [1]
The effects that any anabolic drug can cause to your hairline is absurd if you keep in mind that some of the other modifications that the steroids make to your body. can earn you the title of Jungle Jim.
Any side effects are not a laughing matter, however and the effects Epiandrosterone could cause to your prostate are not amusing.
In the adolescent years, DHT plays an important role in the development of the prostate gland. However, the high concentration of DHT in adulthood has the potential of being detrimental to prostate health and could increase the risk of prostate cancer. [2]
Many men experience prostate issues. However, this is a problem that usually doesn't show up until age 40 or more.
But, the signs of anenlarged prostate include difficulty in peeing and incontinence. The first is likely to make you embarrassed however, due to the discomfort and dangers it is possible that the second could be worse.
Where can I buy Epiandrosterone
Epiandrosterone is a hormone you could purchase over the over the counter (OTC) but you'll need luck in it. Because of its low popularity, you're likely to struggle to locate a retailer.
It can be similarly difficult to locate an inventory of Epiandrosterone to purchase online.
In terms of the cost associated with using Epi Andro If you can find a distributor expect to pay between $200-$300 for each cycle.
This is a huge amount of money, and Epiandrosterone isn't a steroid that is powerful. As a result, many bodybuilders don't believe it's worth the cost and instead opt to go to stronger steroids or opt for natural and safe steroids alternatives.
What's the most safe alternative to Epiandrosterone?
A supplement manufacturer called Crazy Bulk has created powerful legal alternatives to the most popular steroids for bodybuilding.
As we've previously discovered, Epiandrosterone is not a well-known option, and there's none Crazy Bulk alternative to it.
However, it's not that important If you choose the right Crazy Bulk steroid, it is a good option to Epiandrosterone. Each of them will provide the most muscle-building benefits without the threat of negative side effects or harm to health.
If you're looking to achieve the greatest gains in your muscles in the shortest time possible D-Bal is the ideal Crazy Bulk supplement to use in place from Epi Andro.
D-Bal is the safe replacement for Dianabol (D-Bol)
Dianabol is one of the steroid which was first discovered during the 50s. Similar to Epiandrosterone It's a tablet , but it's an even stronger anabolic punch.
Testosterone is a testosterone-based hormone with an anabolic score of 100. The anabolic value of Dianabol is more like the 210. It's known for its ability to provide significant gains in muscle however, as with Epi Andro Dianabol could cause prostate issues.
Dianabol's inventor, John Bosley Ziegler. He was aware of these dangers after athletes who were taking Dianabol depended to urinary bladders. The steroid has been linked to many other risks as well.
But, Crazy Bulk D-Bal isn't a risk to use. It's legal and safe to use and certainly not deficient in strength. It has Dianabol-like effects, but without the dangers and is an excellent alternative if you're looking to find an alternative that is as powerful as Epiandrosterone.
D-Bal is a supplement to testosterone production in the body. It accomplishes this by providing many of the top natural testosterone releasers like Ashwagandha (Withania Withania somnifera).
As well as increasing testosterone in a natural way, Ashwagandha has been shown to provide significant gains in strength and muscle mass. [3]
D-Bal is a highly-credible steroid replacement. Like the rest of Crazy Bulk products, it comes with the company's 60 day money-back guarantee.
Epiandrosterone Conclusion
While Epiandrosterone is among the most safe steroids, it's not the most popular. It's also difficult to locate and costly to purchase, the lower amount of benefits it provides is a poor bargain for some potential adverse effects and is likely to be a poor price for the money.
The PCT will also raise the cost of every Epiandrosterone cycle. It is a nightmare Bulk D-Bal is an far better alternative that can provide better benefits and will be less expensive and more secure to make use of.
