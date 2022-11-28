Essay Writing as a Corrective Method to Improve Speech

The inability of people to speak properly has robbed them of so many opportunities. It has made them shy in public speaking and has reduced their self-confidence. Fortunately, there is a solution to these speech problems. Want to know about this solution? Stay with me, I will tell you.
Essay writing, Yes I said essay writing. “How could I possibly learn how to communicate through writing?” you may be wondering, Relax!
Writing an essay helps you hone the essential skills needed for clear vocal communication. Ever wondered why people write speeches before giving them? This is because writing them down helps the speaker form correct sentences, build up his points, and ensures a smooth delivery. Are you still doubting Thomas? Keep reading!
The impact of essay writing on students
Essay writing makes you more intelligent. As a student, delivering top-notch essays is a must. And if you want to have an A+, you have to put in the work through countless online searches of topics related to yours.
After extensive research, only about 20% of the information gotten is used for the essay. The rest of the information stays with you, gives you an informed edge in conversations, and improves how you speak.
Essay writing promotes creativity and teaches concentration in the development of children. In their formative years, students need to be taught how to write out their thoughts and imagination in a creative way. They learn the proper use of grammar and sentence structures which not only make their writing skills better but also improve their speech.
For students in universities, essay writing is more complex. It has strict structures and rules to be followed. As a result of the rigorous workload, you will find students searching online for expert essay writers to ‘write my essay' or research paper. And of course, they'd want the essay to be done without plagiarism; this gives them a better shot at getting and maintaining good grades.
Essay writing helps students increase their knowledge in various niches. When researching multiple essay topics, students explore tons of resources and select the ones they consider useful. Every research made is something learned and the knowledge horizon broadened.
Writing essays is useful for your future career. I often hear students complain that most of the things being taught in school are useless in real life. Essay writing isn’t one of those things.
For your final year, you would be doing a lot of thesis and research projects, and these can be quite difficult. While it's hard to find professional online assistance, the Jpost.com website has a list of the most authoritative sites to help you beat essay submission deadlines.
Finally, writing essays may not seem worth the trouble, but I can assure you that it very well is. This form of writing is the most common in schools because of its numerous benefits. It helps students think swiftly and creatively. Prepares them for complex tasks, and builds their persuasive and critical thinking skills. Teaches concentration, and is a proven corrective method to improve speech.
How can essay writing improve my speech?
Essay writing has tons of benefits for your speech, and here's how it can help you speak better;
Clear Thinking
Unlike other types of writing, the rules of essay writing are quite different. It requires exploring and researching a certain topic. And when you write on the said topic? You form ideas and opinions in your head.
You piece these ideas together, write them down and each brilliant thought leads to the next. Essay writing challenges your mind and forces you to think critically and broadly.
Better Articulation
You'll never know how bad you are at communicating until you write your thoughts and read them out loud to yourself. Since most people will not call you out when you pronounce things incorrectly, with writing you will get a sense of how fluent your speech is.
Reading each block of paragraph you write out loud will reveal to you how good your articulation is, and how best to correct it. It is particularly helpful to read your essay out loud to a friend who could make suggestions. Jeff Bezos said, “When you write, you are forced to think and be more articulate” and I completely agree.
Improves Vocabulary
When writing essays, you have to think carefully about the right choice of words to use. You’ll often find yourself pondering, Should I start a sentence with because? Would it sound better if I write perhaps instead of maybe?
Writing helps you build your vocabulary especially when you learn new words. You are in better control when you write; hence you can add whatever words or phrases you think would deliver your points across. The more you practice writing essays, the better you get and this will in turn show in the way you speak as well.
Corrects your mistakes
There are several grammatical rules and structures to writing a good essay and when you do learn them? Writing an essay would be a walk in the park for you.
You will find several grammars and spell checker tools online that will guide you through these processes. And the more you use them, the better you get at communicating correctly and improving your speech.
Creative expression of ideas
When you write essays, you can plan and organize your ideas. You have control over your vocabulary and sentence structures. Having a conversation in real-time requires your thoughts and ideas to be expressed creatively. Writing essays will help you practice how to be a great conversationalist, how to deliver your points across, and also win arguments,
