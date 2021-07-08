Dishwasher repair can be costly but it’s surprisingly easy to keep at bay. There are some simple rules that you can follow that a lot of people overlook to their own detriment. Today we’ll give you some essential dishwasher advice for best results in cleaning and saving money. It is always recommended to talk to a dishwasher repair expert to seek more advice if needed.
Just keep these simple rules close and you can see for yourself!
Don't pre-wash your dishes if you don't have to
You might not realize it, but you are using quite a lot of water if you are pre-washing your dishes. According to statistics, it’s about 20 gallons on average! You can save a lot of water by simply letting the dishwasher do its job. Fill it up, start it, and let it clean your dishes. That’s what it’s there for!
Fill it before you start it
Another inefficient use of your dishwasher is starting it when it isn’t full. Be patient. Wait it out. Keep filling the dishwasher until it is full and then start it. You’ll save on water and if you have enough dishes you aren’t going to miss the ones that are waiting to be cleaned.
It just makes good sense.
Scrape that food off before you load the dishes
Another contributor to the likelihood of needing dishwasher repair is failure to scrape the food off your dishes. Your dishwasher has filters that can catch these food bits, but if you have too many then they can get clogged and this is really bad for your dishwasher.
Put a trashcan close to the dishwasher to remind you if you need it and always scrape your dishes first (if not in the trash, then the dog might like those scraps!).
Clean your filters every so often
Speaking of filters, while some dishwashers clean their own filters, many new models require that you take out those filters and clean them every now and again. Check your manual and if it has steps for cleaning the filters, try doing so every week or two so that you can keep your dishwasher running efficiently in the long run.
It’s a quick process and it really pays off, so don’t neglect those filters!
In closing
Avoiding costly dishwasher repair just takes a little patience and some timely preventative maintenance. We hope that you’ll use our tips to keep your dishwasher in tip-top shape. It only takes a few minutes and the results can be enjoyed for years. Take care of your dishwasher now and it’ll keep working hard for you for a good, long time.