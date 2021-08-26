'Etchcraft Emporium' - The personalized accessories company which is making waves with its unique and bespoke styles

The personalized and customized gifts industry has its own distinct identity and has seen many players entering the market owing to its tremendous potential. In the past few years the industry has quadrupled itself with an astounding growth figure and the numbers have been increasing since then. With the growth of global retail market, the revenues of the industry are also expected to grow at an astronomical rate, resulting in this space holding maximum of the retail market share. Above that there's a sharp increase in the purchasing power of the millennials, resulting in a drastic change in the buying patterns of consumers. Purchasing of unconventional customized products have been on the rise, giving a big boost to this industry. The charm of personalized names and messages have given an enormous push to this industry, with many entrepreneurs jumping in to grab their piece of market share by establishing their presence in this zone. Entrepreneurs Vidhan Jain and Raghav Bansal were also charmed by this industry and partnered up to form their own unique brand - 'Etchcraft Emporium'.
This is one such personalized gifts and accessories company which is totally geared up with its unique product list which is rarely seen in the markets. What made these two join hands to come up with this unique business idea? To this, Vidhan answers, "Myself and Raghav have been friends since our early days and after finishing my MBA from Fore School of Management, I did a lot of brainstorming and research which would give me an idea to lay the foundation of my foremost business venture. I teamed up with Raghav, who has done his master's in law from Australia and has an excellent eye for catching the right detail, eventually coming up with the decision to enter the personalized gifting options space, giving birth to our brand." The talented duo established their company after grasping the subject to its roots and focussing on the gap in the market which displayed the growing consumer demand for personalized items. The founders are now pinning their hopes on the expansion of their business, which might easily become one of the biggest names in the industry owing to their spectacular range of products.
Catch a glimpse of their entire range of personalized products on www.etchcraftemporium.in.