Ethereum and Dogeliens - Top 2 coins to consider in the 2022 bear market

Crypto experts describe a bear market as that period when the price of cryptocurrencies drops by 20% or more. The crash in the cryptocurrency market in 2022 has had the prices of major coins and altcoins alike come down on a free fall.
This bloodbath has caused panic in the minds of many, thereby reducing the new flow of money into the cryptocurrency market. However, the one thing we know about the market is that no time lasts forever. For every bear market, there is a corresponding bull market where coins may even attain a new all-time high (ATH). Bear moments are the best period to buy so as not to FOMO when coins finally take off. More than just buying, however, it is imperative to understand what coins are best to buy in a bear market.
Two cryptocurrencies could be great options in the current bear market: Ethereum (ETH), and a newer Dogeliens (DOGET).
Ethereum (ETH)
Despite the hard effects of the bear market on cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH) lately has been indicating a bull run. You know a bull run is about to start when the price drop ceases and the coin stabilizes for a while; this has been the case with Ethereum. The rate at which the price of ETH is dropping is becoming stable, indicating a good time to explore the bear market.
One of the advantages Ethereum has in this market over other altcoins is that, unlike other blockchain technologies that are limited to the services they offer, Ethereum is a whole financial ecosystem on its own with many cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain. This implies Ethereum is of great value to the whole cryptocurrency market, and this importance makes it a good long-term asset.
The new meme coin - Dogeliens (DOGET)
Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new project in the cryptocurrency world, and it comes bearing all the goodies of typical crypto together with some added features. Dogeliens is a decentralized platform on which users can carry out all their crypto activities. The project was developed to provide people with a lively cryptocurrency that can command the same hype as meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Dogeliens takes it a step further by adding more utility to the token - they provide metaverse games as well as educational content that allows users to understand cryptocurrency on a platform called Putopia. Since it is open-source, Dogeliens source code is accessible to the public and can be modified by developers when need be. The native token of Dogeliens is DOGET.
Why you should check out Dogeliens (DOGET)
DOGET has an abundant supply of up to 25,000,000,000 units. This makes it a very valuable token to check out at this time in the cryptocurrency market.
Also, it is a wise financial decision, while trying to explore a bear market, to focus on a coin that has not been affected by the price change. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new coin with lots of use cases and going by its potential, it could be worth a check.
On Dogeliens (DOGET) you can stake and earn tokens with peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency that allows users to interact without a third party. The low transaction fee required is also a good reason to look into staking DOGET.
