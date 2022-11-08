Ethereum-Based Projects Big Eyes Coin and Decentraland Solve Real-World Problems

Ethereum (ETH) is so much more than a cryptocurrency; it has developed a decentralised platform that secures hundreds of decentralised applications (Dapps) and finance (Defi).
Multiple sectors are currently using these decentralised applications to solve real-world issues. This editorial will look at the ways in which Ethereum-based platforms Big Eyes (BIG) and Decentraland (MANA) are leveraging the Ethereum platform to address and solve issues like wealth inequalities and the climate crisis.
What is Ethereum?
Let’s begin by taking a moment to examine the Ethereum network and how it works. The Ethereum platform is powered by its native ETH cryptocurrency. The Ethereum platform was originally created by a computer science student VitalikButerin, and a team of co-founders in 2015.
Buterin used Bitcoin’s open-source code as a jumping-off point. Buterin saw the potential within Bitcoin’s code for a platform where people could build on the blockchain. So the Ethereum founders banded together to develop a way for people to build applications on the Ethereum network by leveraging autonomous smart contracts.
Smart contracts are essentially a snippet of code that is uploaded to the blockchain, and other users can choose to execute this code with varying parameters (in exchange for ETH paid to the ecosystem). These smart contracts, small snippets of code, allow any user in the Ethereum ecosystem to build and deploy Dapps without navigating a centralised authority. All you need is some ETH in a digital wallet, an internet connection, a MetaMask, and a few hours to watch a tutorial or two.
Decentraland is Tackling Digital Ownership Issues
Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform which allows users to create, experience and monetise user-created content, in-game experiences, and applications. Over time, the platform has also integrated in-game payments, peer-to-peer communication, exhibition spaces and events.
The Decentraland platform is accessible via a VR headset. To enjoy its many features and benefits, you need to register on the blockchain ledger. Decentraland is based entirely on a blockchain platform. It attracts many users by giving them verifiable ownership of their virtual land, real estate and creations. This is a massive step forward regarding how in-game creation and ownership give Decentraland an edge over games like Minecraft.
While other games that do not use blockchain technology allow you to create content and earn rewards, the rewards and content are not transferable or worth anything outside the game. Decentraland solves this age-old issue gamers have struggled with for many years by leveraging the Ethereum platform and smart contracts.
Big Eyes is making Sustainable Action Accessible and Profitable for the Majority
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin currently in its presale-sixth stage, with an impressive $9.64 million raised at the time of writing. Big Eyes is poised to make good on its promise to create a community meme token that self-propagates wealth and serves to preserve an important part of our natural ecosystem, the oceans and marine life.
While Decentraland leveraged Ethereum’s smart contracts to shift the power into the hands of the content creators, Big Eyes uses the Ethereum platform in order to make investing and charitable giving accessible.
When you invest in this cat-themed cryptocurrency, you are at the same investing in the future of our oceans and seas. To achieve this, Big Eyes has integrated into a charity wallet where 5% of its total tokens will be held. These funds will be donated to a charity, yet to be announced, which is intimately involved in protecting the oceans, which have been ravaged by over-fishing and pollution.
Even before its launch, the Big Eyes team have been eager to show how committed they are to giving back to the environment. Last week the Big Eyes Twitter team launched an interactive tweet where comments and likes equalled money which the Big Eyes team donated to Sea Shepherd, an international marine conservation organisation which uses direct action to protect and preserve the oceans.
Big Eyes is making investing and direct sustainable action one and the same. It is also making it accessible for anyone as the price isn’t a barrier at the moment of writing 1 USDT = 3589.74.
Final Thoughts
Both Decentraland and Big Eyes Coin are leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to solve real-world problems. Decentraland gives digital content creators verifiable ownership of their creations on its virtual reality platform. Big Eyes Coin is creating wealth for its community and making it so that anyone can positively impact our planet’s future.
When people talk about large-scale issues like poverty and the climate crisis, it usually comes down to agreeing that something needs to be done. But we don’t have the power to do it. Or it’s someone else responsibility. This is the core issue which decentralised blockchain technologies like Decentraland and Big Eyes Coin are addressing and what has the potential to transform our future.
