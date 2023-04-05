Ethereum (ETH) makes consistent gains, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Apecoin (APE) remain steady, whilst Collateral Network (COLT) is Set To Surge 3500%

Ethereum (ETH) continues its upward trajectory, with NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Apecoin (APE) remaining stable, while Collateral Network (COLT) is poised for a staggering 3500% surge.
As a revolutionary peer-to-peer (P2P) platform, Collateral Network (COLT) utilizes NFTs, crowdlending, and fractionalization to transform the lending landscape.
With the launch of Collateral Network (COLT) token presale, initial pricing started at $0.01, projected by multiple analysts to skyrocket to $0.35, marking a substantial 35x return for early investors, compared to the performance of Ethereum (ETH), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Apecoin (APE) and Collateral Network (COLT).
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) has consistently increased by 2.48% over the previous 24 hours and four percent over the past week.
The planned Shanghai-Capella (Shapella) update on April 12 will offer staked Ethereum (ETH) withdrawals, EIP-1559, and proof-of-stake, therefore enhancing the scalability and liquidity of Ethereum (ETH).
March's record-high monthly volume of Ethereum (ETH) futures trading reflects this anticipation. A significant surge might ensue if Ethereum (ETH) crosses the $1,850 barrier mark versus the US Dollar. If Ethereum (ETH) sees a further price surge, Ethereum (ETH) is likely to challenge its all-time high of $4870.
>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
The price of NEAR Protocol (NEAR), an open-source, climate-neutral blockchain technology, has increased by 2.95% during the previous week.
The market capitalization of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is approaching $2 billion, indicating the company's rising popularity. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has announced key agreements with blockchain game firm WEMADE and METABORA by Kakao Games.
These partnerships seek to enhance the impact of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) in Korea and encourage the development of blockchain applications in several areas, enhancing the standing of NEAR Protocol (NEAR).
Apecoin (APE)
A consistent gainer, Apecoin (APE) has climbed 1.93% over the previous 24 hours and 1.96% over the past week. The breakout of Apecoin (APE) from the triangular pattern shows growth potential.
Gucci's newest collaboration with Apecoin (APE) founders, Yuga Labs, provides impetus to Apecoin (APE) since the premium brand's participation in Web3 might have a beneficial effect on Apecoin (APE) price, bolstering investor confidence in the future of Apecoin (APE).
>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<
Collateral Network (COLT
Collateral Network (COLT) is a new peer-to-peer (P2P) crowdlending platform changing the way lending and borrowing work by combining the powers of DeFi, crowdlending, and fractionalization. By creating a decentralized network of possible lenders and borrowers, Collateral Network (COLT) democratizes the loan process and makes it easier and more flexible for people all over the world to get loans.
Borrowers can unlock liquidity on Collateral Network (COLT) by using assets like real estate, luxury watches, supercars, vintage wines, and more. After the team has verified the physical assets, Collateral Network (COLT) mints NFTs representing the assets that are sent to a safe Collateral Network (COLT) facility.
Because these NFTs are fractionalized, lenders can pool their capital to fund the loan amount for a small amount of money, entitling them to a fixed rate of interest.
The first stage of the Collateral Network (COLT) token presale has begun. The price of a Collateral Network (COLT) started out at $0.01 and is expected to grow by 3500% to $0.35.
Collateral Network (COLT) holders can get a variety of benefits, such as voting rights, stake rewards, discounts, and access to elite VIP groups. Investors should keep a close eye on Collateral Network (COLT), as the project is heating up and the first presale phase is getting close to the halfway point.
Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:
Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/
Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register
Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk