Ethereum Solana Bitcoin Investors have their eyes on these ICO’s this Christmas (TFT) (BIG)

All About Ethereum and the hottest ERC20 ICO projects this Christmas
Ethereum stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, offering a secure and auditable transfer of value and funds through what it calls 'Smart Contracts'. This decentralized platform allows users to sign transactions digitally and send Ethereum's native cryptocurrency Ether, eliminating the need for any intermediary authority.
Every transaction is recorded within the network, keeping records immutable, unalterable and fully verifiable. All this is provided without compromising user data or giving up ownership of it, both of which are ensured with encryption models.
Journey so far for Ethereum Investors
Ethereum has seen a tumultuous journey the past few years, with a meteoric rise in late 2020 and early 2021 that culminated in a peak in 2021. Since then, there has been a sustained downwards slide until its recent resurgence since the start of 2022. While it currently remains significantly lower than its peak price, this also means there is much potential room for further growth as we approach the end of 2022.
With investors looking to alternative investments to protect their money as inflation and real-world markets remain uncertain, Ethereum appears set to be among the most likely winners when it comes to crypto performance this year.
What Future Holds for ETH?
As Ethereum faces a major revamp this September, speculation about the effects of this monumental merge has started to circulate.
Despite underwhelming efforts from the leading crypto to benefit from the proof-of-stake merger, analysts such as Kemmerer are confident that such an overhaul could soon lead to a decoupling in price correlation for ETH and BTC.
Although cryptocurrencies have felt the wrath of lingering bear markets over the past year, some industry experts remain optimistic that impressive strides taken by Ethereum can put it back among the cream of the crypto crop.
On the surface, it would appear that the bullish outlook put forth by commentator Kemmerer for the crypto reaching $3,390.26 ($2,500 USD) in upcoming months may be overly ambitious but with the current macroeconomic climate, there exists potential for valuable EPS gains within the digital asset world.
Memecoins surge this Christmas
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Toon Finance Coin are some of the most well-known cryptocurrency coins in the market, but many investors do not realize just how volatile these coins can be.
Bitcoin has experienced frequent fluctuations in prices, moving either up or down by large percentages in a matter of days. Similarly, Ethereum is also highly volatile and extremely responsive to news related to governance changes and technology updates.
Finally, Toon Finance Coin, although subject to less extreme volatility than Bitcoin or Ethereum, is still subject to unpredictable price swings that can catch novice traders off guard.
Cryptocurrency is volatile due to its early growth stage. With investors trying to create wealth fast, they are testing the waters of these digital currencies, attempting to understand when and why prices change. This high speculation leads to unpredictable movement in the market causing price fluctuations. As knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency continues to grow, it is expected that volatility will be, at least in part, mitigated in time.
The concept of scarcity plays an important role in the volatility of cryptocurrencies. As the total number of Bitcoins is limited to 21 million, when more people join the industry, there is naturally a demand that far outweighs the existing supply.
This can cause prices to skyrocket since people will be willing to pay any price to get access to it. Similarly, some cryptocurrencies enforce a burning mechanism which permanently destroys part of their coins in circulation, raising their value due to the decrease in supply and increase in demand.
Keep your eyes peeled for Toon Finance Coin this New Year 2023
Toon Finance is the new meme coin that struck everyone by surprise this winter as they race to the top of the ICO charts.
With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the way, the cryptocurrency industry is still falling under the bear market's grasp. Altcoins have been particularly hit hard, with many predicted to cease existing entirely by the time this cycle has finished.
But this trend of losses isn't all bad news - 2023 is shaping up to be quite an exciting year for a different type of stablecoin. Binance recently delisted some of its biggest stablecoins, including USD Coin (USDC), but Circle quickly announced that they would launch a similar euro-backed coin on Solana (SOL) in early 2023.
Anticipation is rising even higher as more American state-sponsored central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are born, positioning next year to be an intensely competitive time for stablecoins.
Some other great ICO options this Christmas include Big Eyes the meme cat coin that is striking fire as they enter into the 7th round of Presale nearing the launch which is happening within the next 3 weeks. Stay tuned as Fightout enters the space with Toon Finance launch expected around January 26th 2023.
