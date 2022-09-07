EToro Review: Is Social Trading the Future of Investing?

eToro, the popular social trading network, may be the future of investing — if it isn’t already. For those of you unfamiliar with eToro and its features, this review will highlight what sets eToro apart from other brokerages and why it’s considered to be one of the most innovative financial platforms out there.
What is EToro?
eToro is a social trading platform that connects its users to other traders. It was founded in 2007. eToro operates under a variety of divisions and various jurisdictions and is licensed by various regulators. For example, eToro (Europe) is regulated by Cypriot regulator CySEC and eToro (UK) is regulated by the British regulator FCA. Users can download the app on their mobile phone or use it on any web browser. Once a user creates an account, they are then automatically assigned an investment portfolio according to their risk level.
How can you be successful using its tools?
It is one of the best forex brokers in uk because Once you’ve opened an account, you can begin to explore eToro’s range of tools and see if they suit your trading style. For example, you might choose to trade using other people’s strategies, which eToro calls social trading. This kind of platform allows you to use a variety of pre-made strategies and/or create your own.
What fees does it charge?
eToro has a number of different fees that it charges its users. These include a spread, which is the difference between the buy and sell price of an asset, and a commission, which is charged on each trade. Leverage is also available to traders who are looking for more exposure to their trades, but there are limits to how much leverage can be used by a trader depending on their account type. For example, eToro X accounts have a maximum leverage of 1:1 with stop-out protection for up to 50% of balance in case of market movements. eToro Standard accounts have a maximum leverage limit at 1:30 with no stop-out protection.
Who do I recommend it to and who should stay away from it?
According to eToro review by Traders Unions of , I recommend it for people who are already familiar with trading, or a beginner. The interface is also very simple. It has many tabs that you can click on at once, so if you're not careful you might end up losing track of where you were. It also doesn't show graphs by default like other platforms do, which means you have to go into your account settings in order to see them.