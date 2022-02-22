Eunice Wong has taken the crypto trading industry to the next level with her expertise

The extremely knowledgeable crypto influencer from Australia has emerged as the most popular personality around this zone
February 22: We have come across many trading experts who share their knowledge for a fee. There are hundreds of such self-proclaimed trading and investing experts floating around who claim to know it all but not Eunice Wong, who, in spite of having a humongous follower base of more than 144,000 across Twitter and Instagram, imparts her knowledge for free, instead of starting paid groups on Telegram. How did she step into this space? Well, she shared her flat with a crypto-reporter for about six months back in 2016, but neither of them was seriously involved in finance or trading as crypto was not as popular as it is now. It was her who introduced her to the world of cryptocurrencies, but never did they have deep conversations about the subject ever. Next, when she was working at Uber, she came across a young coder who showed her what Bitcoin was all about and then later when she met her boyfriend Assad Tannous, the head trader at Asenna Wealth and a famous figure in Australian financial Twitter circles, she got serious about it and asked him to train her as he was already a seasoned trader, and that set the ball rolling.
Later, she met Crypto Bitlord, who guided her through the entire strategies that work well. Eunice says, "I started applying the same patterns that I learnt from trading equities on crypto, and surprisingly they were working fine. I was just using technical analysis, and they were right on targets. I started posting my trades on social media for fun, and before I knew it, there were more than 20K followers on my Twitter within eight months, which boosted my confidence to dwell deep into this zone and do this seriously." So, what's the secret behind her successful trade strategies? She informs that there are two things that are important to become a good trader it requires 20 per cent skills and 80 per cent psychology. The skills are not rocket science as anyone can learn them within a day as it involves pattern recognition. One just has to churn out the charts daily and recognize the breakout pattern for successful trades. She also doesn't use leverage in her trades.
