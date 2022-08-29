Europe's leading business expert Javid Niazi-Hoffmann explains how social media can help in building a strong clientele

While Javid Niazi-Hoffmann was described as a "coaching business pioneer" in Founders Magazine in 2019, he must now be called a "millionaire maker".
With 22 clients who have become millionaires thanks to his mentorship, he has long outgrown his "pioneer shoes".
“I firmly believe that we were born to live in prosperity and abundance,” says the self-made millionaire with conviction, “Most people only limit themselves.
For this reason, 90% of my coaching consists of mindset work. Only 10% is strategy and technique.”
Exciting... a business mentor who lives up to his job title in the truest sense of the word and shows integrity.
He is also a role model for his clients because Niazi-Hoffmann earned his coaching millions all by himself.
His motto: "Complete freedom. Best income. Greatest possible impact."
When he came to Germany as a teenager, he was immediately made to understand that you “wouldn’t get anywhere here" without a degree. So he worked hard, quickly learned German, studied business informatics and did his MBA in business entrepreneurship.
This was followed by a steep career as an employed management consultant, in which he initially looked after medium-sized companies and later DAX groups such as DDD. At the peak of his white-collar career, he earned lots of money and had a nice house and expensive cars. But he has been far from his values, hardly ever saw his family and felt burned out and empty.
That was the turning point: He got out.
His goal: more freedom. More income. More impact.
And that is exactly what he conveys to his customers today.
90% mindset work, 10% strategy
But why is his mentorship program 90% mindset work? Don't business strategies, technical know-how and appropriate marketing methods have just as much influence on a person's career? Maybe even sales skills?
“Yes, of course,” replies Niazi-Hoffmann, “the question is: why are so few coaches and consultants rich and happy? If it was just a matter of a few know-how, then every coach and every expert would have quickly acquired this knowledge and would henceforth lead a prosperous life. It's not like that in real life, because the real root of this problem lies deeper."
"You see," adds Niazi-Hoffmann, "an old Mongolian proverb goes:
'A frog sitting in the well judges the extent of the sky by the rim of the well.' There is a lot of truth in that.
Everyone wants to live in prosperity.
And if we want to stay with this image, then in my coaching I do nothing else than put a ladder in this well for my clients.
Then we encourage them to climb the ladder step by step and enjoy the new prospects.
Everyone decides for themselves how far they want to go. Not everyone has the drive to want to become a millionaire right away. But everyone has the chance to do so.
Because if people here in our culture do not live in wealth and luxury - it is rare because they do not want it.
Just ask anyone on the street if they would like to be rich. Almost everyone says YES.
So it's not because we do not want to live in prosperity, but because of something else. For almost everyone, the reason is the mindset:
1. They simply don't know what to do to live in prosperity or even luxury. I expand their horizons. But when they have this perspective and finally realize what opportunities they have in their lives, then comes the second obstacle:
2. Their comfort zone. Another mindset issue. Because if you don't leave your comfort zone, you'll be stuck forever. Or, to put it another way: you also have to overcome your inner weakness to be able to grow.
3. Then old beliefs and blockades get into the game as obstacles on the path to prosperity. 'I'll never make it', 'I can't do it' and so on.
4. And we haven't even mentioned things like courage and perseverance or dealing with defeats yet...
There are mindset issues without end...
In short: The topics of strategy and technology are rarely the reason why someone is not successful with their coaching or consulting business. Practically never.”
Niazi-Hoffmanns concept works
His success confirms that he is on the right track with his concept: He has been named a TOP expert by ERFOLG magazine five times in a row and named Business Mentor #1 by CC. And that's not all: 22 of his clients have now managed to become coaching millionaires thanks to his support. And others are already working on it... May many others follow.
