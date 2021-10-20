Every drop counts for survival – The most successful water conservation initiative that saves 40,000 liters every day

Water is one of the most essential resources of life, and less than 1% of all the water on earth can be applied as drinking water. This fact gives us the reason to fret about the scarcity of clean drinking water for our coming generations when water pollution is being overlooked.
The crisis of the most essential resource of life is already being faced in many underdeveloped countries worldwide. Considering India’s rural areas, the percentage of unavailability of water for drinking and substantial use is increasing each day, concerning the individuals about a complete dearth of water for future generations.
A real-time initiative that saves 40,000 liters of water every day
Concerned with the reduced underground water levels and unavailability of clean drinking water, two individuals Vedant Goel and Yusuf Soni from a Pune-based IneedSai organization, came up with an effective and efficient way of saving water every day, right in need of the hour for the nation.
The complete focus of their water conservation initiative was to educate the children on the importance of water and making them practice the water conservation methods. The founders say the children today lack in valuing this most essential resource of life and need its acquaintance for their future survival. This proposed initiative asked school students to practice emptying their water bottles in a drum before leaving the school every day. This leftover water is stored in large drums and then is used by the school janitors to clean the toilets, grounds, wash the vehicles, and water the plants. The schools have reported that they were saving a lot of water every day and using it effectively.
With this successful initiative influencing many students, the founders traveled to many places and tied up with schools to introduce to them this water conservation method and have them contribute their efforts in it and save at least 40,000 liters of water every day, which was and being achieved successfully to the date.
Vedant Goel and Yusuf Soni take pride in how their initiative is achieving milestones saving gallons of water every day and is impacting significantly in teaching the children the value of water, how to use it for substantial use, and conserve it for future generations to come.
Appreciating this water conservation initiative, Vedant Goel and Yusuf Soni were titled “Water Dadas” by the children and their parents. The water warriors are now looking forward to up their campaign to the national level, encouraging more people, saving more water, and making it the most successful water conservation campaign in the history of the water conservation movement.
After all, even a little contribution can make the difference, they say. And the founders, with their initiative to save 40,000 liters of water every day from the leftover water in the water bottles, made it successful with their idea, and now are marching forward to circumvent the black future of the nation and saving water for future generations to come.