EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOUR FIRST LASER HAIR REMOVAL SESSION

Most women compromise with their fashion for unwanted body hair. Although there is nothing wrong with having body hair, not necessarily everyone feels that body hair is undesirable. But getting rid of that is a significant consideration for those who don't find it comfortable to be seen with body hair in front of a stranger.
We find it incredible if you like to keep your body hair unshaven. But if you want to remove that unwanted hair from your body without facing razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and shaving nicks, all you need is laser hair removal.
Laser hair removal is not a fad since it has proven to be the most effective hair removal measure at the current time. But still, some people are yet to give laser hair removal a shot. The one thing stopping them from doing so is the lack of information refraining them from deciding whether laser hair removal is the best solution for them.
This article will help you gather enough information about laser hair removal to make an informed decision.
What Is Laser Hair Removal?
Laser hair removal is a cosmetic procedure approved by the FDA. In laser concentrated beam of light is used to remove unwanted hair from the body. A certified dermatologist or aesthetician performs this procedure using a handheld device that emits laser light. The melanin in the hair absorbs that light and damages the tube-shaped sacs within the follicles that produce hairs. As a result, the growth of the hair is inhibited or delayed.
Although many people think that laser hair removal is a permanent solution to eliminate unwanted body hair, that is not how it is. Laser hair removal delays hair growth for an extended period, but it usually does not result in permanent hair removal. Therefore, multiple hair removal sessions are needed after the initial hair removal to maintain the results derived from the treatment.
Laser hair removal is the perfect solution for people with light skin and dark hair, but it can be successfully used on people with other skin types.
Why Is Laser Hair Removal Done?
Laser hair removal is used to reduce unwanted body hair effectively, and the most common treatment locations include:
● Hands
● Legs
● Armpits
● Chin
● Upper lip
● Bikini line
However, laser hair removal is possible in any part except the eyelid or the surrounding area. People who are inked must also not get treated with laser either.
The success of laser hair removal highly depends upon the skin type and the hair color of the patient. The basic principle of laser hair removal is that the hair's pigment must absorb the light, whereas the skin's pigment should not. The laser should damage only the hair follicles avoiding any damage to the skin. Therefore, a contrast between skin and hair color, specifically dark hair and light skin, can result in the best outcomes.
When there is very little contrast between hair and skin color, laser hair removal can cause damage to the skin. But due to the advancements in laser technology in the last few decades, laser hair removal has been a popular hair removal modality among people with dark skin.
What Are The Risks Of Laser Hair Removal?
Laser hair removal is a comparatively safe procedure than waxing and tweezing. Because though waxing and tweezing may result in a certain level of damage, such as burnt skin, ingrown hair, etc., laser hair removal has proven to be safe and hassle-free. Still, some level of side effects and risks are there that include:
● Skin Irritation: In many cases, temporary redness, swelling, discomfort, etc., are possible after laser hair removal. However, those symptoms typically disappear after a few hours of the treatment.
● Pigment Changes: Many patients notice darkening or lightening skin after undergoing laser hair removal. The pigment changes are temporary, and in some cases, they can be permanent too. Skin lightening affects people who don't avoid sun exposure before and after the treatment and those who have darker skin.
The rare side effects of laser hair removal include:
● Crusting
● Blistering
● Scarring
● Changes in skin texture
● Greying of the treated hair
● Excessive hair growth
Laser hair removal is a complete no-no for eyelids and eyebrows or surrounding areas since the area around our eyes is excessively sensitive, and laser may cause severe eye injury.
How To Prepare For Laser Hair Removal?
If you have decided to go for laser hair removal, you must first be concerned about finding a board-certified doctor. We are specifying choosing a board-certified doctor because laser hair removal requires expertise and experience to avoid the possible side effects and risks.
In many clinics, a licensed nurse can also perform the procedure supervised by a physician. Still, ensuring that the doctor is available on-site during the treatment is mandatory. Patients should always avoid any non-medical personnel doing laser hair removals, such as salons, spas, and other facilities.
Before going for the first laser hair removal session, you must schedule a one-to-one consultation with a doctor to determine whether laser hair removal is appropriate for you. Your doctor might:
● Review your medical history, including the medications you are taking, any skin disorders you are suffering, and past hair removal procedures.
● Discuss the benefits, risks, and expectations, including whether laser hair removal is appropriate for you.
● Take photos of the site where laser hair removal will be done before and after the treatment.
During the consultation with the dermatologist, you can discuss the treatment plan alongside other related information, like the cost of laser hair removal.
Since laser hair removal is a cosmetic procedure, it is usually an out-of-pocket expense. The doctor might give you specific instructions to prepare for laser hair removal that might include:
● Avoiding sun exposure: Following what your doctor says about sun exposure is mandatory. Doctors often suggest avoiding sun exposure before and after the laser hair removal session. But if you need to go out, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least, SPF 30 is necessary.
● Avoiding tanning: The doctor might prescribe you some skin bleaching cream if you have tan on your skin. Darkening your skin must be avoided to get the most out of laser hair removal.
● Avoiding other hair removal methods: Waxing, plucking, and tweezing can disturb the hair follicles, and therefore those hair removal methods should be avoided at least one month before laser hair removal treatment. However, your dermatologist might suggest you shave the treatment site at least 24 hours before coming for the treatment since, during shaving, no harm is caused to the hair follicles.
● Avoid certain medications: Your doctor might suggest you avoid blood thinning medications such as anti-inflammatory drugs and aspirin before the procedure.
What To Expect From Laser Hair Removal?
If you think you will have smooth and hair-free skin soon after the first laser hair removal session, don't come up with that expectation. It takes up to six laser hair removal sessions for any individual to start getting desired results. The frequency of laser hair removal sessions may vary depending on the hair growth cycle of the patient and other factors. On areas where hair proliferates, such as the upper lip area, the treatment might be repeated fast, whereas, on areas where slow hair growth is noticed, such as the back, the treatment might be every 12 to 16 weeks.
Before starting laser hair removal, your dermatologist will protect your eyes with special goggles, and an assistant might shave the site again if necessary. For sensitive areas like the bikini area, the doctor might use a topical numbing solution to reduce the discomfort during the treatment.
What Happens During Laser Hair Removal?
During the procedure, the dermatologist uses a handheld device that emits a laser to damage the hair follicles and help you eliminate unwanted body hair. Depending on the laser you and your dermatologist have decided on, a cooling device or a cooling gel might be used to protect your skin from lessening the risk of side effects.
Once your doctor initiates the laser, the light beam will pass through your skin to the hair follicles. The penetrating heat will damage the hair follicles, inhibiting or delaying hair growth. You might feel like a repetitive warm pinprick, but that happens with all the patients undergoing the treatment.
What Is The Cost Of Laser Hair Removal In India?
If you compare the amount you pay for one laser session with the price of waxing and shaving, you might find laser hair removal a complete rip-off. But since the results from laser hair removal are long-lasting, the cost you pay for laser hair removal is entirely worth it.
Each laser hair removal session in India might cost somewhere between ₹5000 to ₹10,500. The difference in the cost happens due to the intervention of many factors, such as the type of clinic, the size of the skin area, the city you are in, the doctor's experience, the kind of laser chosen, etc. It is well understood that removing hair from a specific body part will always be inexpensive compared to full-body laser hair removal.
Conclusion
Nowadays, lasers can also be used at home. But those devices don't result in complete hair reduction. There are not enough studies to confirm that those devices are effective compared to laser hair removal done at a dermatologist's office. Additionally, the FDA considers those home laser hair removal devices, not medical, which means they don't get the same level of scrutiny as laser devices you will find at a dermatologist's office.
I hope this article helped you know everything about laser hair removal and that it's enough for you to make an informed decision when choosing it for the first time.