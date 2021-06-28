Exclusive Interview Of Ayush Kumar With Team Wizard Media

Ayush Kumar is a Music producer, Composer, Sound designer and Assistant director from Jammu and Kashmir.
Q.1.Was being an artist your childhood dream?
A. Yes I always wanted to be an artist since i was a teenager. I was highly influenced by singers and rappers in my childhood and dreamt of becoming one like them. Back in class 12, I came to know about music production and that's when i decided that I wanted to be an artist and a full time music producer. Within one year, I also discovered the rapper side to my singing skills and decided to focus and improve on that part along with my general taste in music.
Q.2. Who supported you in your journey till now?
A. I have been motivating myself since the beginning as i had many insecurities and fear of failure, which eventually build confidence in me. My sister has always been a support system. She has been with me since day one and gave me honest reviews on my songs. My family and friends have also been by my side all the time. Special mention to my online friends who did most of the promotion for my songs. A Big shoutout to the instagram gc members.
Q.3. Did you receive any kind of hate while working towards your dream?
A. Yes. I did receive some occasionally. But hate is a part of working towards something you love and especially in this country where working in arts and related profession is considered not worthwhile or as a mere hobby. Although, i received some hate from my childhood friends who didn't want me to succeed but acted as if they supported me, I'm glad i overcame the hate and realised how they were pulling me down
Q. 4. What are your future plans?
A. I personally think we must not share our future plans to anyone. Everything should come as it does. But this time we're working with Team Wizard media, which is a big name in the industry. I'm doing some projects with them. Currently, I'm working on an EP which will be having different types of genres in it and it will be enjoyable for every kind of music lover. Before the EP, I'll be releasing a couple of single tracks soon. I'm also planning to release single music videos.
Q. 5. Would you like to give the audience a hint about your new release in January?
A. Yes, ofcourse. January will be a very special month for everyone. A major project is dropping off in January 2022. I know that's far from now, but I promise that's it's worth the wait. The project is so close to my heart and it's dedicated to someone special.
Q.6.Who inspired you to make music?
A. When I was in class 11, I was stuck in a void. I was kind of depressed and was going through a phase where I was not able to move forward or backward in life. That's when I started listening to XXXTENTACION and his music was the only medicine to my pain. I connected my life with his music and eventually became his fan. His music was way too different from every artist and that influenced me the most. After a while, i became fine and discovered FL Studio, from when I started creating music.
Q. 7.what is your creative process like?
A. I usually just start from the scratch. With every beat, I automatically create a composition for that beat, after which I compile everything together and the final product is ready.
Q. 8.what first got you into music?
A. I used to listen to XXXTENTACION and used FL Studio simultaneously. After experimenting with different styles of music, i created my first beat.
Q. 9.What is the one message you would give to your fans?
A. Just do whatever you like to do and never let anyone tell you that you cannot do something. Chase your dreams and never stop learning. If you want something, go get it. Period.
Q. 10.What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?
A. I would definitely be an engineering student without any genuine interest in studying the subject, like every other Indian student.