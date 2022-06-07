Exclusive look into Ryan Bish’s new concept: House parties with none of the stress

Did you miss out on house parties because of COVID? Have your last two years of socialising been damaged by lockdowns and isolation? Did your best friend throw an amazing party while you were stuck inside, testing positive, and feeling awful? Ryan Bish, the man behind Cirque le Soir and The Windmill, is here to grant your house party wishes with his new concept.
Ryan Bish is the man to look out for if you want immersive clubbing experiences. Post-covid, Bish is more passionate than ever to deliver immersive hospitality to his customers, with each of his Cream Group venues offering a different, unique experience. The hospitality industry is saturated with similar bars, restaurants, and clubs, and Bish is determined to change this with a host of innovative spaces. All of his venues offer an escape from reality, as he wants to break the monotony of life with excitement, seduction, mayhem, and the weird.
His new concept offers just that - a return to uni days without the responsibility, deadlines, and (hopefully) pretentious 18-year-olds drunkenly mansplaining philosophy in your ear.
What can we expect from Ryan Bish’s House Party concept?
If we know anything about Ryan Bish, it’s that he can be relied on to deliver. Cirque le Soir is world-famous for its weirdly wonderful display of circus acts, The London Reign Showclub wows its guests with seductive aerial performances, and The Windmill blasts us to the 1930s with its exclusive burlesque. Now, he’s got a new trick up his sleeve and we can’t wait to see it manifest.
According to Bish, House Party will be a recreation of ‘your best friend's parent’s house when they’re away on holiday’, with none of the stress or responsibility that comes with the reality of that. Imagine a house from the set of American Pie, She’s All That, or Buffy the Vampire Slayer. With a red plastic cup in hand, beer pong at the ready, and Super Nintendo on the TV, everything about a traditional bar is lost and immersed in this hyper-real environment.
When we asked Ryan Bish what inspired this idea he said, ‘a desire to replicate the experience of the house parties you have when you’re at uni and college. It’s much more immersive than your average bar’. Bish wants the people in this space to forget that they’re at a venue, and instead to feel like they’re at university with their friends, drinking beer on the sofa and playing games.
Ryan Bish is no stranger to university life himself, he studied Psychology and Business at the De Montfort University in Leicester and he’s keen to replicate the fun aspects of this experience for everyone to enjoy. The House Party concept removes responsibility from the situation, taking away the messy clear-up, the smashed glasses, and the drunken housemate. Instead, he focuses on the atmosphere of the venue, he wants this to be somewhere that his guests can feel young, rebellious, and free - making it the perfect mix of fun and safety. Attendees can come to House Party and enjoy a night in the university and college party world, returning to reality before the essay deadlines kick in and your washing up is piled sky-high on the draining board.
So, for anyone looking for a night out with no responsibilities where they can be their carefree and youthful selves once again, Ryan Bish has you covered. Keep an eye open for this new, immersive, concept that Bish is launching soon.