Exotic Cars Rental Service Owner & Blogger, Kushal S Chandi talks about his passion for cars

The passion for cars and four-wheelers or any other subject can have different modes of expression. One of the best ways of doing so is through blogging. It helps you to establish your niche in your chosen field. For the New Jersey based car rental services like Kushal, blogs has been the best resort for him to express his passion that revolves around cars and particularly the exotic cars. He is a dynamic exotic car rental service owner with his company called Platinum Concierge Group and is also known as a car blogger.
Having come from a wealthy family, he has always remained a fan of cars. The 19 years old Seton Hall University student has been running the car rental business for a couple of months. He is the founder and the CEO of his car rental service the Platinum Concierge Group. So far he has provided quality services to his clients and has no dearth of people wanting the same in New Jersey. Although his family business was something different, he made sure to take a plunge into this business and he seemed to be going smoothly. Although being a novice, he seems to have been driven by his passion for cars.
Earlier he joined his father in his family business and then after working for a while shifted to exotic car rental services. He is driven by passion and commitment he has for the cars. His passion also has led him to explore more about exotic cars. This led him to embark upon his own blog. His blog on cars allows him to showcase his expertise in knowing different types of cars. He ensures to keep every post of his blog moving around the cars and he has excelled in this regard.
The fact is he loves to make money and calls it his hobby, which made him embark with this business as well. He intends to go a long way in this field of cars and this is just his beginning. Thus with all his hard work and commitment, he is able to embark on good earning in terms of money and fame and it will go a long way.
Passion for cars Turned Profession for Kushal S Chandi made him a Blogger as well allowing him to share the insights about Exotic Cars