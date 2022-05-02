Experience the ultimate royal holidays in Dubai at Dhow Cruise Marina!

May 2: Is Dubai in your mind this holiday season? Then you must include theoretically unlimited fun at Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina in your visit planner. This will add lots of fun and excitement to your holidays in this beautiful destination. Suppose you do not know what Dhow Cruise Marina all is about. In that case, it is one of the most beautiful excursions to the most beautiful man-made water body in a beautiful traditional Arabian boat turned into an exotic restaurant.
Floating into the beautiful water of Dubai Marina, the Dhow Cruise gives old royal Arabian life vibes. The cruise has two floors, an Upper deck, and a lower deck. Out of these, the lower deck is turned into an air-conditioned restaurant. The open-air upper deck has the arrangement for entertainment and fun activities that include a live DJ and belly dance performance. If you look at it from the shores of the Marina, it looks like a floating multi-layered lantern. The exquisiteness of Marina itself is breathtaking.
The man-made water body crosses through the middle of the city. On both sides are the ultra-luxurious developments that include you can see the water promenade of the Dubai JBR, marina yacht club, the Dubai Marina Mall, a number of international five-star hotels with their magnificent design and private beaches, the disreputable Palm Jumeirah with the majestic imaginary place tower, and even the Burj Al Arab in the night sky from a dhow cruise. Apart from these, you will also get to see JBL, the world’s largest and highest wheel, Ain Dubai, and Cyan Tower from this cruise.
If this is going to be your first trip to Dubai, you will be awestruck by the beauty of the city that you see from the Dhow Cruise. The lighting arrangements of the city make it look like a dream. Ain Dubai is the world’s highest and most prominent wheel with all AC compartments that will leave you amazed. The enviable beauty of JBL towers challenges the world’s best architecture and offers the best residential and commercial towers one can ever get to see. The man-made island Burj-al-Arab also hosts one of the globally renowned hotels with the same name. The canal itself is one of the beautiful gifts of advanced modern architecture.
Al Wasl Dhow Cruise, Dubai is one of the leading travel agencies that provide you the facility of pre-booking your Dhow cruise with them. They offer hassle-free quick online booking from any part of the world. The 2-hour delightful excursion includes welcome drinks, unlimited beverages, and a world-class buffet dinner. Dhow-cruise buffet dinner is one of the best that you have ever experienced. The never-ending delicacies will leave you spellbound. The cruise gives you the experience and enjoyment of a peaceful dinner outing and the happening nightlife. The live DJ on the upper deck takes the excitement to a whole new level. You can dance your heart out to the latest English or Asian songs.
The wholesome experience of watching one of the world’s most beautiful cities with outstanding infrastructure on a floating 5-star club-like restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you are a peace-loving solo wanderlust or traveling with family, whatever your age or gender or liking as a traveler, Dhow Cruise Marina will be the ultimate experience for you. It is e best blend of royal Arab life, fun-filled entertainment, world-class entertainment, and the old-world charm of Dhow boats.
Once on the cruise, you will be able to understand why it comes at the top of almost every traveler’s wish list. The ambiance, the food, and all the other services on the cruise are unmatchable. The staff on the cruise is so welcoming and professionally excellent that they never let anyone feel left out. The hospitality will make you feel royal every bit. The two hours fly like a few minutes. The single trip to Dhow cruise will make you yearn for another one and then another one.
It is always advisable to pre-book your tickets to dhow cruise as they are so much in demand that it is generally challenging to get the reservations on the spot. These floating lanterns on the Dubai Marina canal are worth what they are known for, i.e., their unimaginable beauty and royal hospitality. Dubai offers many more architectural icons like the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Gardens, and many more, but Dhow Cruise Dubai’s charm stands out.