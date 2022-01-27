Expert importer Kamal Digiya shares tips on getting into the import/export

Kamal is also a major investor in major entertainment productions for music videos, movies and web shows
If you are someone who has been studying to get their import license and wants some guidance on how to get started, one of India's leading imports businessman Kamal Digiya shares valuable tips. Read more:
Starting off, Kamal shares, "In order to import a product from another country, you must first decide if your business is ready for the challenge of dealing with foreign suppliers. If you have never imported before and are unsure of your ability to manage the process, it's advisable to hire a consultant. This will allow you to focus on the components of your business that make you the money while an expert handles the logistics of importing."
"To find a consultant, begin by networking with other businesses in your industry. Find out if they have used consultants in the past and what their experiences have been with them. The Internet makes finding a consultant easy. Look for an expert who has experience in your particular industry or who has worked as an international importer previously."
He further adds, "Once you have found a few potential candidates, interview each one carefully. Many consultants offer free estimates and consultation to prospective clients or will even come to your business and give you one at no charge. Listen carefully to their answers to your questions about the process and how long it will take. You should ask about the costs involved and how much time they expect to spend working on your project. Be sure they can provide references from previous clients."
Kamal is primarily an importer of alcohol from various countries around the world and also has a wholesale distribution network Pan-India. He is also an enthusiast of music and cinema and has produced various music videos, songs, web shows etc.