Experts: Aptos (APT), Collateral Network (COLT) and Litecoin (LTC) Will Be The Cryptos To Follow In 2023

As most veteran investors are aware, buying in early on projects that show significant growth potential and a solid foundation is the perfect recipe for generating gains down the line. For this reason, Collateral Network (COLT), the first crypto challenger-lender, in stage 1 of its presale, has been making crypto headlines recently. And while cryptos such as Aptos (APT) and Litecoin (LTC) are worth watching, our analysts believe COLT may bring you 35x the profit.
Aptos (APT)
Econia Labs, a startup creating an order book system for the Aptos (APT) blockchain, garnered $6.5M in a seed fundraising round headed by Dragonfly. The company will utilize the money to hire more employees and assist in bringing developers into the Aptos (APT) and Econia ecosystems.
Aptos (APT) is trading hands for $11.61 with a market cap of $2B, down in the past 24 hours. On a positive note, the technical indicators for Aptos (APT) are showing buy signals, as its RSI sits at 60 currently.
Not only that, the trading volume for Aptos (APT) has also increased and now stands at $633,019,408. Sentiment around Aptos (APT) is bullish as analysts predict it could reach $14.05 within Q4 of 2023. However, some Aptos (APT) holders may not find this valuation satisfactory as they migrate to other projects with more long-term upside potential.
Litecoin (LTC)
Data source IntoTheBlock claims that lately, Litecoin (LTC) miners have started selling off their assets. They sold off roughly 1.1 million Litecoin (LTC) coins valued at $100 million from March 11th to March 31st.
The current Litecoin (LTC) price reflects that as it now trades for $92.91, down overnight. Moreover, the trading volume for Litecoin (LTC) has also plummeted in that same time and now sits at $576,372,554.
Sentiment around Litecoin (LTC) is also bearish, with its technical indicators showing strong sell signals. However, due to the solid fundamentals of Litecoin (LTC), bullish experts foresee a $112.82 valuation for Litecoin (LTC) by the end of 2023.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Using the world's first decentralized lending protocols for real-world assets on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Collateral Network (COLT) seeks to reinvent the lending sector by ushering it into the modern digital age. On this platform, any individual who requires a loan can use a tangible asset like an art piece as collateral. Collateral Network (COLT) will obtain this item and authenticate it, mint an NFT backed 1:1 by the asset itself and then fractionalize it, allowing the community to buy them partially for a meager price at a set interest rate and time scale, which will result in raising the money for the loan needed by the borrower which will ultimately be repaid back to the lender with interest, in order to release the asset back to them from the vault, otherwise the asset will be sold at auction if the loan repayment defaults.
This hybrid infrastructure model, which the Collateral Network (COLT) team has named fractional lending, is a brand new idea in the lending industry, benefiting all parties involved. Borrowers will no longer need to walk into a store and negotiate for an item's value since everything will be done digitally through Collateral Network (COLT). This platform will use artificial intelligence (AI) to give you an item valuation within minutes.
With the added security measure of a liquidity lock for 33 years after the presale ends and a team token freeze for 2 years, Collateral Network (COLT) presents a safe investment platform powered by its native token, COLT.
The Collateral Network (COLT) token will bring holders exclusive access to auctions for distressed items, governance and staking rewards. Collateral Network (COLT) tokens cost only $0.01 in stage 1 of the presale, but experts predict it could surge to $0.35 by June 2023. A 3500% rise can now be obtained for a very affordable price by signing up for the presale now.
