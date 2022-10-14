Explore the Profitable Crypto Virtual world with Runfy, Decentraland, and Enjin Coin

The blockchain virtual space is thriving, with many projects like Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) utilizing the concept. However, Runfy (RUNF) is set to launch its new project, which might be the next big crypto in the industry.
While Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) are already live and delivering value to users, Runfy (RUNF) is still in development. However, it is already raising significant optimism as it enters its presale.
As projects based in the same industry, the three crypto projects offer a good avenue to explore the Metaverse. Let's take a look at their structures and offerings.
What is Decentraland About?
Decentraland (MANA) is one of the thousands of cryptocurrency projects that utilize the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to motivate a global community of users to run a shared virtual environment.
Decentraland (MANA) allows users to buy and sell digital real estate. One can also explore, interact and play games within its virtual world.
The platform has developed over time to include user-interactive apps, in-world payments, and peer-to-peer (P2P) interactions. Virtual estate owners can build on their space or organize events that other users will pay to attend.
Stores are also developing virtual outlets on Decentraland (MANA). Users can literally escape to the virtual world if they need a break from reality.
The platform makes use of two tokens: LAND and MANA. LAND is an NFT token that defines ownership of estate parcels in the Metaverse. MANA, on the other hand, is a fungible cryptocurrency that is used for transactions and governance within the ecosystem.
Decentraland (MANA) may be enticing if you want to run a shared and customizable virtual reality environment. Also, you might find the platform interesting if you want to accumulate in-game currency that can be used to buy real-world goods and services.
Finally, you can add MANA to your portfolio if you are confident in virtual reality's potential for future global connectivity.
What is Enjin Coin Offering?
Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a piece of software that enables developers to generate and manage digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain.
Enjin Coin (ENJ) has made software development kits (SDKs) available to users to allow them to build digital assets on Ethereum and incorporate them into games and applications.
Each newly created asset has the benefits of a cryptocurrency because it may be modified to fit the target platform and is documented in a smart contract. Such an asset will be fast to transfer, reasonably priced, and secure.
Enjin Coin (ENJ) may interest you if you want to create new types of in-game assets. However, you'll need ENJ coins to get started. You may also be interested in Enjin Coin (ENJ) if you want to experience a more transparent way to interact with digital goods for gaming.
Introducing the Next FITFI Project: Runfy
Runfy (RUNF) is a community-driven fitness finance (FITFI) platform developing on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Recognizing how rampant obesity is, the project aims to enable users to take charge of their health and well-being.
The Runfy App embraces the innovative features required to spur user adoption on a significant scale. The application is designed as a smart technology offering step tracking, calorie monitoring, in-app awards, and in-app calculation.
Whether your fitness objective is to lose weight or just stay in shape, the Runfy (RUNF) team will support you while allowing you to make money.
Interestingly, Runfy (RUNF) will feature two universes, RunfTR and RunfShop. RunfTR is the metaverse for fitness trainers, where users will access exercise programs and diets for a fee.
Users can also buy fitness gear and other products available on the platform through the RunfShop. All transactions will be conducted using the platform's RUNF token.
Other project highlights will include staking and yield farming, allowing platform users to earn passive income.
Runfy (RUNF) will appeal to users who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and earn passive income while at it. As a developing project, Runfy (RUNF) could launch with a bang, which is why it makes sense to join its presale.
Interestingly, the platform offers massive bonuses of up to 22% for users who buy RUNF tokens with different cryptocurrencies, including ETH, BTC, BNB, DOGE, SHIB, and USDT. There are also exciting bonuses up for grabs at every pre-sale stage.
So many businesses and entertainment outlets are moving over to the Metaverse. With real estate and gaming already settled on the Metaverse through projects such as Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), others like Runfy (RUNF) can also bring more activities and money-making potential to the virtual world through FITFI.
