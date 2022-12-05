Extension of Kantharaj URS Road, Mysuru likely to do wonders for the city/adjacent areas.

In a major real estate development, the New Kantharaj URS 80 Feet Road is going to be further extended. This extension will improve the connectivity in the region.
The extension of the highway will reduce the commute time for the residents. Residents of over 200 well established residential layouts are likely to experience this benefit. The total commute time from this locality to Outer Ring Road of Mysuru and back will be cut short by nearly half. This means that travel to ORR will be easier than ever. Access to the Vijayanagar 4th Stage will also be more convenient than ever.
This will motivate more top-class development prospects to invest in the region. As a result, the residents of the neighboring localities will also experience a higher quality of life.
As with any other infrastructural project, we will also see a rise in employment/ business opportunities. We are likely to see a rise in business establishments of all sizes, right from small and large shop owners, small business owners to large establishments and small and medium enterprises along this corridor. The residents of areas near Kantharaj URS are thrilled about this latest development.
We spoke to one such resident Mr N.V Rao who said “I have been observing the Kantharaj Road in Mysuru for a long time. A lot of great development projects have come up in the area and I have heard that the road will be extended soon. This will definitely encourage more projects and people to invest in the area.”
