Eyeing at new generation AdilQadri to launch Non-alcoholic deodorants

AdilQadri is a brand known for selling Islamic faith specific products through its e-commerce website www.adilqadri.com. It is the leader in this segment. While the website was selling products like Designer Islamic caps, Islamic religious symbols, Barkati Topi , premium attars, and much more, it is now planning to launch non-alcohol water-based deodorants very soon.
AdilQadri’s founder and leading businessman Mr. Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani confirms “ Till now we were offering non-alcoholic oil-based perfumes called Attars for our dedicated customer base, but as we all know deodorants have really picked-up popularity specifically among the youth, hence we decided to enter into deodorants market as well.” The deodorants will be available in a wide variety of fragrances most suitable for the young generation.
AdilQadri’s premium range of attars is already favorite among its elite customers. The perfumes which are included in their premium range are AdilQadri Blue Ocean attar, AdilQadri amazing signature attar, and AdilQadri Safwan attar. All of these are suitable for the modern lifestyle.
Their selling experience says that most of the first time customers usually become repeat customers and regular customers of these Attars. Mr. Malkani says “We are confident that same would be the experience with the deodorants as well.” Deodorants will initially be made available through their e-commerce platform and later through retail outlets as well.
AdilQadri which is till now an e-commerce platform will soon have retail outlets in 2 of the major metros too by the end of 2020; soon details about these outlets will be disclosed once all the necessary formalities are done.
Apart from soon to be launched deodorant line, Mr. Malkani is also planning to launch AdilQadri apparels and AdilQadri dry fruits as well. Mr. Malkani says “We are moving a step closer towards providing the widest variety of fashion accessories and other faith specific products to our customer base.
We at AdilQadri aim of being the single largest e-commerce provider of faith-specific, fashion, and lifestyle products. I and my team are working really hard to make it possible. We are confident that very soon this will be a reality.”